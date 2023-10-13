It is unclear what caused the crash on Saturday morning. Photo / NZ Herald

An electronic enrolment system reportedly crashed on Saturday morning, causing issues at voting booths.

Multiple sources around the country reported the electronic roll was not working at some polling booths - including in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - meaning workers had to look people up in printed roll books.

There were reports of large queues at some polling booths around 11am.

The Herald has sought comment from the Electoral Commission.

The cause of the issues is still unclear.

