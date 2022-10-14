NZ First and Winston Peters are back, with the latter kicking off the party's conference in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First and Winston Peters are back, with the latter kicking off the party's conference in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is readying his supporters and dismissing his doubters in announcing his party's return from political hibernation to embark on a "comeback trail".

Peters this morning gave the opening address at his party's annual conference in Christchurch.

In front of about 100 party members, former MPs and supporters, Peters was energetic and jovial in his address.

While Peters did not explicitly state he would be standing at the next election, it is assumed he will.

As expected, Peters first addressed those who suspected the party's hiatus from the political sphere after its 2020 exit from Government meant the demise of NZ First.

"They thought that we were over, how wrong they are," Peters said in his triumphant drawl.

NZ First leader Winston Peters ahead of his opening address at his party's conference in Christchurch. Photo / Adam Pearse

His commitment to democracy followed, employing his common call about New Zealand's record as one of nine countries with an "unbroken line of elections", save for during the world wars.

"We are here because above all things, we stand for democracy. Democracy in our country is under threat."

He was careful not to delve into issues too deeply, conscious of saving material for the 32 remits set to be discussed over the two-day conference and its centrepiece - Peters' leader's address on Sunday afternoon.

What the eager crowd received was more of a highlight - or perhaps a lowlight - reel of the country currently.

He referenced calls to change New Zealand's name to Aotearoa, articulating the disrespect he felt the move conveyed to South Island Māori who had known their whenua (land) as Te Waipounamu.

While the term co-governance didn't dominate, his issue with the theory reared its head in references to health and the electoral system.

Winston Peters speaks to NZ First members to kick off the party's conference in Christchurch. Photo / Adam Pearse

In front of a predictably older audience, Peters deemed himself the "one defender of the old in this country", urging those listening to spread his message in the "old people's homes" and tell them "you better get worried" in the face of a worsening economy.

The Herald was mentioned twice in Peters' jibes at the commentariat - the media and commentators.

Stating his distaste of polls, Peters couldn't help but mention the "commentator's polls" in recent weeks where pundits hadn't ruled him out of gaining traction with voters.

"Guess what, we don't rule ourselves out and that's the only thing that matters."

He delivered a stern warning to Labour politicians, who he earlier criticised for taking credit for work done under the Labour-NZ First Government of 2017-2020.

"If everybody thinks the Labour Party is going to survive this next election, they know nothing about politics."

He flexed his political knowledge, citing the beginnings of each party with a customary criticism in tow.

Without making direct reference, Peters alluded to the Act Party - possibly the biggest threat to NZ First's base - as the "latest darling twerping away out there in the political scene of the commentariat".

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, seen here with former MP Shane Jones (right), kicked off his party's convention in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Tania Whyte

He ended with a reference to the reported vibrancy that has reportedly re-invigorated the party since its return from hibernation in June last year.

"We are going to be ready more quickly than we've ever been as a political party."

Peters was prefaced by NZ First board member Mark Arneil who gave the initial welcome, and introduced party president Julian Paul, elected into the position last year after being a board member since 2018.

Paul acknowledged the former party caucus members in attendance - including Shane Jones, Fletcher Tabuteau, Mark Patterson, Darroch Ball, Mahesh Bindra and Jim Peters.

Paul then invited the "prince of the provinces" Jones to deliver a karakia - in both Māori and English - before conducting a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

Speaking to the Herald on Thursday, Peters said he was looking forward to seeing the party come together.

"We said in 2021 we would be a phoenix that would rise from the ashes and in 2022, we're going to be in Christchurch to celebrate that," Peters said.

The latest Talbot-Mills poll, which has been more favourable to NZ First than other polls, showed the party above 4 per cent.

The last 1News-Kantar poll had NZ First at 3 per cent. The Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll for October out Friday has it at 2 per cent.

Peters preferred to assess his party's success through his two public engagements which he says have been well-attended - the Tauranga crowd was large enough to require extra chairs fetched from the restaurant next door.

"We don't care about the polls or the commentariat, we care about the people."

Without giving much away, Peters' main address on Sunday will include proposals concerning the economy and education, alongside a raft of other expected topics including crime, health and co-governance.

"If we are to be the economy we should and could be - in the top three in the world - there's no reason at all, apart from lack of political leadership, that we can't get back there again," he said.

Peters estimated there were eight or nine candidates, including former MPs, who were still in the fold and could "hit the ground running".

He offered up the likes of former MPs Shane Jones, Darroch Ball, Fletcher Tabuteau and Mahesh Bindra, as those with significant political experience who are connected with the party.

Whether they would represent the party is part of "ongoing discussions" but Peters expected such details to be confirmed before the end of the year.

SenateSHJ partner Margaret Joiner, who has studied NZ First for many years, said the stars are aligning for Peters to gain traction.

"At this stage, a number of signals are pointing to quite a high protest vote and probably, sadly, low voter turnout as we've seen in the local body elections.

"That combination has, in the past, dealt NZ First a very good hand because NZ First voters vote."