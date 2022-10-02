Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

NZ dragging the chain on introducing digital driver's licence

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
By law, you must carry your licence at all times or risk a $55 fine if you fail to produce it. So why don't we have digital versions? Photo / File

By law, you must carry your licence at all times or risk a $55 fine if you fail to produce it. So why don't we have digital versions? Photo / File

New Zealand is dragging the chain on introducing a digital driver's licence. By Peter Griffin.

It was a hot day at a garden bar in Wellington and all I wanted to do was order a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.