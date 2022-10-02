NZ dragging the chain on introducing digital driver's licence

By law, you must carry your licence at all times or risk a $55 fine if you fail to produce it. So why don't we have digital versions? Photo / File

New Zealand is dragging the chain on introducing a digital driver's licence. By Peter Griffin.

It was a hot day at a garden bar in Wellington and all I wanted to do was order a beer. This was earlier in the year when mask and vaccine mandates were being strictly enforced in bars and restaurants. Not only did I need to show my vaccine certificate, but the bartender also wanted me to show proof of identity.

I'm not in the habit of carrying my driver's licence around with me; I don't even carry a credit card these days, paying for everything via payWave on my smartphone. Luckily, I had a photograph of my driver's licence on my phone and it was enough to satisfy the barman that I was who I claimed to be.

But it got me thinking. Why can't I have a verified version of my driver's licence on my phone? If you've ever been pulled over by the police and scrambled around looking for your licence, you've probably thought the same thing. By law, you must carry your licence at all times or risk a $55 fine if you fail to produce it.

Then there are the fresh-faced Gen Zers required to produce their passport, driver's licence or a Hospitality 18+ ID to enter a pub or nightclub. A thin sliver of plastic can make or break your night out.

Many countries now issue a digital driver's licence that can act as a form of official identification. We've dragged the chain on that. The resistance seems to stem from discussions about 20 years ago around every New Zealander being issued with a national ID. That evoked Big Brother scenes of an ID card being used to track our movements everywhere.

But now, most of us are tethered to our phones and used to storing various tickets, vouchers and our Covid vaccination certificates on our phone. It's a no-brainer to add a digital version of our driver's licence for easy ID verification on the device we carry everywhere.

Finally, the gears seem to be turning. According to RNZ, Waka Kotahi is "at a very early stage" of planning a digital driver's licence. It may well draw on facial recognition technology to verify your face against a database held by the Department of Internal Affairs. The government is developing a Digital Identity Trust Framework to allow a wider range of government and private sector services to be accessed online using verified identification. This is well overdue.

In Arizona and other US states, residents can now add their driver's licence or state ID to their iPhone or Apple Watch. They use their iPhone to scan their physical driver's licence or state ID card and take a selfie, which is provided to the issuing state for verification. It means that domestic air travellers can just tap their phone or watch to verify their identity at transport security checkpoints.

We could do the same, making a digital driver's licence compatible with Apple and Android mobile wallets. At the very least, the government could issue a simple app to hold a verified copy of our driver's licence for ID purposes only.

Security and data privacy are clearly paramount. Nearly 4 million New South Wales drivers have a digital driver's licence. But the scheme ran into trouble when hackers found it relatively easy to forge fake IDs.

The other concern is around what your data is used and retained for. If you scan into a bar with your digital driver's licence, will the establishment be able to retain information about you? There may be valid reasons to do so, but it must be an opt-in system. Every Kiwi must retain the right to opt for a physical driver's licence if they prefer.

A law change will probably be required to clear the way for a digital driver's licence. Our slow progress in implementing one means we can learn from the mistakes of other countries and develop a digital ID that offers convenience as well as adequate security and privacy.