Police were first called to reports of an ordnance found at a residential address in Papamoa about 11.40pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A grenade found at a Pāpāmoa address has been disposed of.

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesman said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the address on Thursday where an assessed Mills Grenade #36 was identified.

He said the items were investigated and disposed of in the local area.

He urged people to keep clear of any item discovered that may be dangerous and call police as soon as possible.

“Until these items are deemed safe by a subject matter expert, caution should be applied.”

Police were first called to reports of an ordnance found at a residential address in Papamoa about 11.40pm on Wednesday and referred it to the NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

A spokesman said it was believed to be non-operational and no risk to the public.