The Defence Force has cut internet access for staff after a potential vulnerability emerged.

Top brass won’t reveal the nature of what was described only as a “potential issue”, but the result is Defence staff have for days been unable to access the internet via their desktop browsers, the Herald has learned.

NZ Defence Force (NZDF) chief information officer Air Commodore Carl Nixon said they routinely test their information technology (IT) Systems to ensure they are secure.

“Over the summer break we identified a potential issue that required further investigation,” Nixon said.

“The potential issue has not been caused by a cyber attack and has not affected the security of NZDF IT systems.”

Nixon said that, unlike the IT networks of most organisations, Defence’s system is isolated from directly accessing the internet.

“As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily disabled browser access to the internet while we investigate the potential IT issue.”

Access to the internet via Defence-issued mobile phones is not affected. Hot-spotting off mobile devices is the only way some headquarters staff can get online via their PCs, it is understood.

“For operational reasons, no further details will be provided.”

The outage has lasted several days, it’s understood.

Earlier this year, via briefings obtained under the Official Information Act, the Herald revealed the dire consequences of the Defence Force losing over a third of its uniformed service personnel in the 21 months to last April.

Chief of Defence Air Marshal Kevin Short said in a September 2023 briefing that they would have difficulty meeting the needs of New Zealand and the Pacific during the November-to-April cyclone season.

Among the issues cited by Short were a lack of people in critical trades, outdated equipment and supply issues extending repair and maintenance timeframes.

Workforce shortages had sidelined the HMNZS Canterbury until March 1 when the cyclone season was almost over, Short said.

Meanwhile, the serviceability of the Navy’s Seasprite helicopters “remains a major concern,” a briefing said.

Issues in the Air Force included the phased retirement of its 50-year-old Hercules aircraft before replacements arrive later this year.

Its Boeing 757 passenger transports are also not always available due to repair and maintenance work.

