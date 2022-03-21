Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

NZ cycling champ being investigated by US anti-doping agency after steroids allegedly found at residence

6 minutes to read
Olivia Ray wins the elite women race during the Road Race at the Elite Road Cycling National Championships at Tom Voyle Park in Cambridge on Sunday February 13, 2022. Photo / Aaron Gillions

Olivia Ray wins the elite women race during the Road Race at the Elite Road Cycling National Championships at Tom Voyle Park in Cambridge on Sunday February 13, 2022. Photo / Aaron Gillions

NZ Herald
By: and

Newly crowned New Zealand road cycling champion Olivia Ray is being investigated by US anti-doping agency Usada.

The 23-year-old won ​​New Zealand's national road championship on February 13, a month after she was in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.