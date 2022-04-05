NZ couple found dead in Tonga owned snorkelling business

Tongan Police have confirmed to local media that two people found dead in the village of 'Utungake, on the island of Vava'u (pictured), are New Zealanders. Photo / 123rf

The brother of a New Zealand woman found dead alongside her husband says it is a blessing they died together.

Tongan Police have confirmed to local media that two people found dead in the village of 'Utungake, on the island of Vava'u, are New Zealanders.

They have been named by local newspaper Matangi Tonga as Rochelle and Ben Neill.

It is understood locals found the pair, who owned snorkelling business Hakau Adventures, and police were alerted on Saturday.

"(You) were happy together and a blessing you both went together," Rochelle's brother wrote on Facebook.

"Well ... you will be finally able to see dad and I bet he'll have his arms open for you, Rochelle.

"Rest in peace Rochelle and Ben. You will be missed."

Tonga's Deputy Police Commissioner Tēvita Vailea said a formal inquest has confirmed electrocution was the cause of death.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Herald that the NZ High Commission in the island nation's capital city, Nuku'alofa, has been advised of the deaths of two people.

"For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided."

- Additional reporting RNZ