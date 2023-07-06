NZ cop charged with indecently assaulting teen in Australia named

ACT Policing received reports of incidents that occurred during team-building activities conducted prior to the tournament. Photo / Michael Craig

ACT Policing received reports of incidents that occurred during team-building activities conducted prior to the tournament. Photo / Michael Craig

A New Zealand police officer and senior football referee who is facing indecent assault charges in Australia has been named.

The 66-year-old accused is Kiwi man David Brooke, The Canberra Times reported.

The Canberra Times had earlier reported that Brooke was also a New Zealand police officer.

It has been alleged the incident happened during “team building activities” prior to a national football tournament in Canberra where he was refereeing.

Brooke appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra yesterday.

A New Zealand Police spokesperson told the Herald: “We have no comment to make at this time, this is a matter for ACT Police.”

Police Minister Ginny Andersen did not comment on the matter when approached by the Herald this morning stating this was an operational matter.

In a statement, ACT Police said it received reports on Tuesday of incidents during team-building activities conducted prior to the tournament.

ACT Police allege the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, with several people witnessing it.

ACT Police said officers arrested the New Zealand man at the accommodation he was staying at.

He has been charged with one count of indecency against a young person under special care.

ABC News reported the referee was in Canberra for the Kanga Cup, which is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest youth football competition.

The Kiwi man appeared in court wearing a grey jacket with the Kanga Cup 2023 logo, ABC reported.

He was granted bail and his case is due to return to court on July 31.

In a statement to the Canberra Times, Football Australia said it was aware of the incident and the safety and welfare of the football community was a priority.

“Football Australia has mechanisms in place to provide thorough support to our members, as has been the case over the course of this week,” it said.

