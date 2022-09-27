Parveen Shankar during the International Cricket Inclusion Series Blind match between Australia and New Zealand at Northern Suburbs District Cricket in June, 2022. Photo / Getty

Parveen Shankar during the International Cricket Inclusion Series Blind match between Australia and New Zealand at Northern Suburbs District Cricket in June, 2022. Photo / Getty

Parveen Shankar, a blind New Zealand cricketer described by a family member as a "superstar who had touched many lives", has died suddenly, aged 41.

Archana Shankar, his sister-in-law, told the Herald Shankar - fondly known as Sunjay among friends - died in his sleep after he went to bed on September 25 at his home in Ranui where he lived with his parents.

"He wasn't ill or anything and had even gone to play cricket that day, so his passing has come really as a shock," Archana said.

"Despite his disability, Parveen was always determined to live his life to the fullest. He is a superstar who has touched many lives."

Parveen Shankar at work in his role as a baker and trainer at the Cookie Project in 2019. Photo / Doug Sherring

Shankar, originally from Fiji, lost his sight after a car accident in 2004.

He had just been named on September 12 to be on the New Zealand Blindcaps side to compete in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in India this December.

The New Zealand Blind Cricket Association said in a Facebook post that Shankar's potential was spotted for the Pakistan Blind Cricket World Cup in 2006 after he rolled about 10 cricket balls down the centre line of an uneven sports hall where two chairs were used as stumps.

"Those who met him will have heard that story many times before," the post said.

"He was always willing to get out into the blindness community and promote any sports we could offer, but cricket was his true love in his blind life, before that it was soccer."

The association described Shankar as "one of the greatest B1 players with so much more to offer the game".

"While it is still so hard to believe he has left us so young and we know that our cricket tours and matches will have an empty space where that Nō 10 belongs," it said.

"We pray that you fly high our friend. One day we'll get a win for you and all those we have lost recently."

Parveen Shankar (left) waiting for his turn at the National Blind tournament. Photo / File

Shankar had also worked in the hospitality industry, getting his break in 2017 as a blind guide waiter at Dans Le Noir launched its "dining in the dark" business at Auckland's Rydges Hotel.

His responsibility at the time was the guide and serve guests in complete darkness.

Shankar impressed in his role, and was taken to Melbourne by Dans Le Noir to help set up its kitchen there and also interview and train its Australian staff.

In 2019, Shankar was part of the team in the Cookie Project's pilot programme in training people who have lost their sight to become cookie bakers.

At the time, he told the Herald: "I am honoured to be part of this project where I can be a living example to show that we can all live the life we love, even if we have a major disability like blindness."

Serena Low, who used to work with Shankar at the Cookie Project, said "the world has lost an incredible human".

"Thank you for being you. For sharing your story. For inspiring us all to be better people. To be fearless, unafraid. To take on the challenges," Low said.

"You are a once in a lifetime friend, and I thank you for coming into my life. You will be forever missed and in my heart."