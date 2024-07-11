In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

By RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced the new sanctions against seven individuals and 12 groups.

Peters announced the move this morning, saying it included Russians involved in the “illegal transfer of weaponry from North Korea to Russia, for use in Ukraine” and “Iranian actors providing military assistance to Russia through the production and supply of drones”.

“New Zealand condemns all those who provide military support to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine. The supply of Iranian drones and North Korean weapons to Russia constitutes a threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Peters said.

New Zealand had imposed sanctions on more than 1700 people and groups since the Russia Sanctions Act took effect in March 2022.