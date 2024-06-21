New Zealand Nurses Organisation president Anne Daniels, pictured right with South Island staff, is in Gisborne today on a nationwide bus tour to raise awareness of health system issues caused by underfunding.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation president Anne Daniels, pictured right with South Island staff, is in Gisborne today on a nationwide bus tour to raise awareness of health system issues caused by underfunding.

Nurses are taking their case for increased health funding to the Gisborne public today.

Midwives and nurses are also campaigning for culturally appropriate nurse/midwife-patient ratios in all healthcare settings.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation/Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Ratio Justice bus tour arrived in Gisborne from campaigning in Whakatāne and Tauranga yesterday.

Another NZNO bus was in Invercargill yesterday during the 11-day campaign across both islands.

Nurses were scheduled to stage an “informational picket” outside Three Rivers Medical Centre from 11am to 11.30am, and another outside Gisborne Hospital from 11.30am.

Earlier, NZNO met members for coffee in the Gisborne Hospital cafe and a barbecue was planned for Ngāti Porou Hauora nurses at Te Tini o Poro.

NZNO President Anne Daniels said the understaffing crisis could not be resolved unless the coalition Government put more money into health.

“However, in Budget 2024 the bulk of health funding that was announced was committed to meeting cost-pressure funding.

“This means there is limited funding for new initiatives in health and nothing concrete announced for nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants.”

More nurses are desperately needed and having culturally appropriate ratios was the best way to ensure the best and most efficient health service for all New Zealanders, she said.

“Most states in Australia, as well as Ireland and Wales, and California in the US and British Columbia in Canada, now have fixed nurse-to-patient ratios to improve the quality of healthcare.

Many developing countries are also implementing the system.

“Since being introduced in Australia nearly 10 years ago, they’ve resulted in fewer readmissions and shorter hospital stays, resulting in better patient outcomes and tens of millions being saved in the health budget.”



