Denise Perkins was a registered nurse when she posted anti-vax comments on her public Facebook page in late 2021 which attracted a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner.

A nurse with influence over her community posted anti-vax comments on Facebook during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and described a person who complained as a “Nazi scumbag liar”.

Denise Georgina Perkins told a professional conduct committee [PCC] she believed what she was writing during Covid-19 vaccine mandates in 2021 was backed by science.

But the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal has today found her guilty of professional misconduct for behaviour it described as malpractice bringing discredit to the nursing profession.

Perkins, who is the wife of the late House of Shem lead singer Carl Perkins, was a registered nurse at Ruapehu Health Ltd in Raetihi in November 2021 when she posted anti-vaccination and anti-government sentiment on her public Facebook page which had 7500 followers.

In a post about then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern abandoning an event in Whanganui due to protestors Perkins wrote: “Good job... Go back to your wasps nest ohh I could see the sell-outs come out in support of their leaders whohoo VICTORY whanau!!!!!”. [sic]

On another date, she shared links to anti-vaccination groups and posted: “A lot of GP clinics are not reporting the so-called covid vaccine adverse affects or deaths [sic]. It’s up to you to do that, PLEASE!!! ...Unborn babies are dying as a result of mums being forced into getting the so-called vaccine, and these are NOT being reported...”

Another post read: “WAKE UP all you followers of the one who is leading our nation into this pit of decline!!! ALL you so-called Iwi leaders SHAME on you for taking the bribe and allowing this evil woman to lead you all by a chain and try and take your people with you. There is already blood shed [sic] people are dying NOT of covid but suicide because of pending job loss, homelessness, division, separation, isolation and bullying all because of a damn vaccine!!!”.

Two complaints were made to the Health and Disability Commissioner who referred them to the Nursing Council of New Zealand after which Perkins posted that the complainants had done her a favour.

“Whoever you are take this back to the teacher of the nurses council I honestly don’t give a @#%&... whoever you are GO TO HELL!!!”

In comments on a post showing the complaint Perkins wrote: “...she’s actually removed herself from my Facebook little NAZI scumbag liar that she is but as I said she’ll keep!!!”.

Denise Perkins lost her job as a nurse after she posted anti-vax comments on Facebook.

When questioned by the PCC, Perkins said she stood by her comments and did not regret doing so, that she had researched it and had backing and felt she and other nurses had unfairly lost their jobs.

Perkins did not attend the tribunal hearing today but told the PCC she would continue to stand her ground and although she was not anti-government, she believed what she had written was backed by science and research.

She had chosen not to be vaccinated after almost dying from a flu vaccination four years ago and did not agree with being vaccinated against her will.

Perkins was no longer a registered nurse and described herself on Facebook as a digital creator.

Lawyer for the PCC, Matthew McClelland submitted Perkins’ conduct amounted to professional misconduct and deserved disciplinary sanction to protect the public, set a deterrent, and set appropriate professional standards.

“...identifying herself as a nurse and making overt attempts to influence the choices of others through the use of highly emotive language, extreme claims made without evidence, and disparaging and offensive comments made about other health professionals are of great concern,” McClelland said.

He noted Perkins’ comments were made when there was fear and uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine roll-out.

“Perkins alleged, with no evidence to support her claims, that GP clinics were not reporting vaccine adverse events of deaths, that unborn babies were dying, and that people were dying of suicide due to the impact of the vaccine and not of Covid.

“All of these claims were designed to incite fear and deter people from receiving the vaccine.”

McClelland noted the “highly inflammatory language” such as, “sheer evil”, “inhumane”, “tyranny and yet that evil will persist”, “standing against the evil that looms” and “forced into something that is surely NOT of God!!”.

While the PCC recognised Perkins’ right to freedom of expression, McClelland said that must yield in the context of professional responsibility.

He submitted her statements were “unquestionably the type of excessively aggressive or scandalous conduct” that breached her obligations as a registered nurse.

Perkins’ audience was likely to attach more weight to her words because she was a registered nurse and her comments about one complainant being a “little Nazi scumbag liar” were reprehensible and could be interpreted as threats, McClelland said.

He said the conduct was both negligent and malpractice because it was deliberate and brought the profession into disrepute and the tribunal agreed finding the charges against Perkins made out.

It ordered a 12-month suspension and censure, and on return to nursing Perkins must disclose the decision to employers, and complete a course on professional ethics and cultural safety. Costs of $8000 were awarded against her.

