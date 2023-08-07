Nurses striking for better pay and conditions in Christchurch in August. Photo / Pierre Nixon

Nurses striking for better pay and conditions in Christchurch in August. Photo / Pierre Nixon

By RNZ

Nurses have voted to accept their latest pay offer from Te Whatu Ora, meaning planned strike action this week will not go ahead.

Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said Te Whatu Ora hospital nurses and midwives would get another pay jump under the agreement between the government and New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO).

A statement from the government said the agreement included:

A salary increase for all roles covered by the collective of $4000, effective from 1 April 2023

An additional flat rate salary increase of $1000 to all designated senior nurses, nurse practitioners and designated senior midwives

A further salary increase to all steps of all scales of $2000 or 3 per cent whichever is the higher, effective from April 1, 2024

A lump sum payment of $750 made to all NZNO members bound by this settlement at the date of ratification

A further lump sum payment of $500 to all employees

Midwives represented by NZNO and the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service were yet to resolve their pay equity claim, the statement said.

Breaking news. More to come.

- RNZ