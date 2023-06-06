Numerous arrests made and bikes impounded after Auckland dirt bike sting

A massive police operation was under way in Otara in South Auckland with up to 100 officers seen pursuing Killer Beez members on dirt bikes. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have made arrests and seized dirt bikes as a part of a sting over the weekend to tackle illegal dirt bike riding across Auckland.

Five arrests were made along with five bikes and one motor vehicle were impounded during Sunday and Monday out of the estimated 40 to 50 bikes spotted during the ride.

The operation, dubbed Operation Metallic Red, had dedicated police staff focusing on preventing and disrupting the planned dirt bike ride across Auckland.

Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said police became aware of the riders as they were doing “burnouts and driving dangerously” at the Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Srhoj said police met up with the group when two of the bikes crashed with neither rider wearing any safety equipment as they came off their bikes. Both riders received moderate injuries and had their bikes impounded, with charges being considered.

Police swarmed Ngati Otara Park with up to 100 officers who attempted to take on the hoard of bikers, who had travelled there in the convoy after leaving the gardens, all the while being tracked by the Police helicopter.

There were also other cars involved that were filming the bikes that joined in on the convoy.

A witness told the Herald that scores of both police and members of the Killer Beez gang could be seen.

Police apprehend a gang of dirt bike riders at the Otara Creek Reserve near East Tamaki. Photo / Dean Purcell

As cordons were being set up around the park, another man was arrested and his bike was seized.

A car was seized in connection with a recent King Cobra bike run soon after when it was spotted leaving the park.

“We understand the community is fed up with these motorbike riders’ behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed,” Srhoj said.

“Police will be reviewing CCTV footage, which will likely result in further arrests and charges.”

Inspector Kerry Watson told Newshub at the scene that Aucklanders have “had a gutsful” of what he described as “a growing issue”.

Police said Aucklanders have had a "guts full" of illegal dirt bike riders around Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“With these large rides, they really intimidate the public and we’ve had a number of incidents where members of the public have been assaulted seriously.”

Police displayed some unorthodox methods of trying to catch the bikers, one officer throwing a baton as a last effort to stop a fleeing man which was described by a senior police officer to Newshub as “not exactly textbook”.

The arrests were part of a sting operation over King's Birthday weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The officer also confirmed a crash on Sunday night in Clover Park involved similar reckless motorbike activity.

The crash between the bike and car at the intersection of Te Irirangi Dr and Hollyford Dr left the motorcyclist in critical condition.

“Last night we had a collision with a dirt bike and another vehicle ... the information we have is that person is critically injured and may not survive. So it’s not only a risk to the public, these idiots are just doing dumb stuff with dumb outcomes,” Watson told Newshub.



