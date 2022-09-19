'Nothing to lose': The mantra driving Rovers' return to the top flight

National League qualifiers Napier City Rovers have nothing to lose - but everything to gain - in their return to domestic football's top flight says captain Jim Hoyle. Photo / Neil Reid

A strong self-belief that they have nothing to lose, but everything to gain, will be driving on Napier City Rovers when they kick off their National League campaign.

They will end a 20-year absence in New Zealand Football's flagship domestic competition when they take on the Phoenix Reserves on October 1.

In the process of ending the long absence, the Bill Robertson-coached team will also take their place as being the only club from a provincial centre to qualify for the 10-team league.

Waiting for the Napier City Rovers will be clashes with some of the most cashed-up clubs in New Zealand, including Auckland City who annually receive more than $600,000 in gaming trust funds.

Their roster for the amateur league – players are not allowed to be paid for playing - includes a current All Whites squad member and several ex-internationals.

Jim Hoyle show his aerial dominance in winning in a 2021 Central League clash against Petone. Photo / Ian Cooper

A week out from the start of the campaign, Rovers' captain Jim Hoyle said what awaited was a challenge his players were more than ready for.

"We have nothing to lose in this competition; we just want to do ourselves proud and let's see what happens.

"We know that we can compete.

"There are obviously benchmark teams in the country. Wellington Olympic who we have faced a lot through the Central League, and obviously Auckland City are the pinnacle of New Zealand football.

"But the message is definitely to go and compete and enjoy being in the national competition because we have deserved it . . . definitely not just let it pass us by, let's give it a good shot."

Jim Hoyle leads through his actions for Napier City Rovers and is regularly the man cutting down opposition attacks. Photo / Neil Reid

Hoyle said the club was "buzzing" over their qualification, secured after finishing fourth in the Central League.

The new National League structure features the top four teams from both the Northern and Central leagues, and the top two Southern League clubs.

Traditionally one of the powerhouses of the domestic game, Napier City Rovers are back in the domestic top flight for the first time in two decades after an earlier league revamp saw Hawke's Bay United represent the region.

National League qualification was at the top of Napier City Rovers' agenda prior to the Central League kicking off.

"We don't want to be a team that just makes the National League to say that we have made it that far," Hoyle said.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle has called on his players to embrace the upcoming challenge of the football's National League. Photo / Neil Reid

"We want to give it everything."

While they lost their last Central League match 2-1 to the Miramar Rangers, the nature of their performance should also be an encouraging one going forward.

Miramar – who finished in second spot just two points behind Wellington Olympic - benefited from two quick-fire own goals, with Napier City Rovers looking the better team for much of the match.

Hoyle's team have two warm-up matches for the league; beating Whanganui Athletic 4-1 and then this weekend travelling to take on the A-League's Wellington Phoenix.

Barnsley-born Jim Hoyle, centre, says his life is firmly in the Hawke's Bay now. Photo / Neil Reid

The 2022 season is Barnsley-born Hoyle's eighth in the Hawke's Bay.

The 26-year-old's older brother Stephen played for Napier City Rovers in 2012, before the duo linked up at the club in 2015.

"We came out together in 2015 and won the Central League that first year and ever since then I have stayed with Napier City Rovers," he said.

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson is looking forward to the upcoming challenge of the team lining up in the National League for the first time in 20 years. Photo / Neil Reid

He is now a permanent resident and while he's a proud product of Barnsley – in South Yorkshire – he said New Zealand was now "home".

"My life is here now," the defender said.

"My brother is a resident and he just had his baby boy earlier this year. They are up in Auckland. My sister just had twins up in Auckland. New Zealand is definitely home for the Hoyles. We just need to convince mum and dad to join us."

He said the Hawke's Bay was a perfect fit for him.

He both loved living in the region, and was also proud to captain a club which had a great culture on and off the field.

Jim Hoyle says the honour of captaining Napier City Rovers is not one that he takes lightly. Photo / Neil Reid

"I love the responsibility of being captain of this club," Hoyle said.

"I have been lucky enough to win the league, win the Chatham Cup and now progress the team to the National League. If my journey were to end today. I would be a happy man.

"All of us feel the same passion for the club. It is quite a family-run environment. You don't see the same turnaround of players here . . . you see players returning who have been in this environment.

"That is why I have always stuck around, loyalty to this club."

Napier City Rovers' National League schedule

October 1: v Phoenix Reserves (home)

October 9: v Christchurch United (away)

October 15: v Miramar Rangers (home)

October 22: v Auckland City (away)

October 29: v Wellington Olympic (home)

November 6: v Cashmere Technical (away)

November 12: v Birkenhead United (home)

November 19: v Melville United (away)

November 27: v Auckland United (home)