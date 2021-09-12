'Nothing holding us back now': Half a million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arriving from Denmark

PM Jacinda Ardern is urging everyone to get vaccinated to prevent future lockdowns. Photo / AP

PM Jacinda Ardern is urging everyone to get vaccinated to prevent future lockdowns. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a deal bringing half a million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines from Denmark, and says "there's nothing holding us back now".

Ardern announced at the Sunday 1pm press conference that the Government has secured the extra half a million doses of Pfizer vaccines from Denmark that will start arriving in New Zealand within days.

‌

"This is the second and larger agreement the Government has entered into to purchase additional vaccines to meet the significantly increased demand through September before our large shipments land in October," Ardern said.

"These doses along with the 275,000 doses purchased from Spain last week provide an additional 775,000 to New Zealand's vaccine supplies."

New Zealanders who have not yet been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

"There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month," Ardern said.

"We are extremely grateful to Denmark for making these vaccines available to help protect Aotearoa New Zealand against the current Delta outbreak."

She said everyone needed to get vaccinated to protect family and loved ones, and to prevent future lockdowns.



"76 per cent of people aged 12 and older are either booked or have received their first dose, but we can't get complacent," Ardern said.

"Other countries with higher rates than this are still experiencing outbreaks, so we need to get vaccination rates up around the country and this extra supply will help with that."

Everyone in New Zealand over the age of 12 is able to get vaccinated for free.