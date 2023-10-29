‘Not everyone is on the same waka’: Kahungunu filmmaker shares stories of reconnection

Kathleen Mantell's new documentary series on Whakaata Māori will feature stories of disconnection and reconnection with whenua in Hawke's Bay and around Aotearoa.

Kathleen Mantell’s new TV documentary series won’t shy away from hard truths.

The Ngāti Kahungunu filmmaker is diving deep into the concept of Māori urban drift, and those who have undertaken an often-harrowing process of disconnection as they once again reconnect with their whenua.

“We don’t romanticise these journeys,” Mantell said.

“Some are embarking on a journey of connection for the first time, discovering iwi, hapū, marae and whakapapa. Not everyone is on the same waka.”

The new series is set to premiere Monday on Whakaata Māori (the new name for Māori TV) and is titled Te Hokinga Mai: The Return.

Each episode features a different story tracing the personal journeys of people reconnecting to their whenua. Some will include stories set specifically in Hawke’s Bay.

One episode will see a person return to build on the land of her ancestors; another will show a person attempting to find out who they are as they uncover lost whakapapa.

Another features a mother and daughter searching for their lost Moriori ancestor.

“When one embarks on a journey, they don’t walk alone – others are affected and there is a ripple effect on those left behind, as well as those who never left,” Mantell said.

“There is no ‘right’ way to return, but there is a silence and peace in finding a sense of belonging.”

The first episode will hit home for many in Hawke’s Bay, as it focuses on those in the coastal settlement of Waimārama.

Mantell said the series will explore the journey from all angles.

“On the other side, we look at what the haukāinga (local people of a marae) make of the newcomers; are they welcomed wholeheartedly, or warily? What is it like to have people returning, and what is the reaction to new ideas and perspectives?”

Mantell is no stranger to showcasing the best of indigenous documentary making.

Along with Black Iris Productions, she produced Chatham Islanders - Tchakat Tchatam Airani, the award-winning documentary series that screened on Whakaata Māori last year.

Her other documentaries for Whakaata Māori include Raising The Moko, The Green Chain and Educating Tama.

The eight-part documentary series premieres at 8.30pm on Monday October 30 and 8pm weekly thereafter on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI plus.