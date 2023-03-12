Heavy rain and thunder may hit Hawke's Bay on Monday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Heavy rain and thunder may hit Hawke's Bay on Monday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay could be in for another afternoon thunderstorm on Monday.

According to MetService, Monday would start fine with high cloud, followed by a period of rain in the evening, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said a cold front would come up the country in the afternoon.

She said while this would likely bring localised bad weather, there were no widespread heavy rain watches or warnings in place for Hawke’s Bay.

“We are looking at a moderate risk of thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

“With those thunderstorms, you could be seeing localised rainfall rates of up to 10 to 25 millimetres an hour.”

Owens said the front is due to reach Hawke’s Bay around mid-afternoon, and should clear by late evening or overnight.

A severe thunderstorm on Friday brought some surface flooding to several communities already reeling in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A tree also temporarily ignited on Windsor Ave, Hastings, which appeared to have been caused by a lightning strike.

MetService meteorologist John Law said that the storm’s peak between 2pm and 3pm led the forecaster to record 22mm of rainfall in the space of two minutes.

By 3.15pm, the heaviest thunderstorms had cleared as the band moved out to sea. The rest of the afternoon and night consisted of sporadic showers.