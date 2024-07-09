Northport, pictured with the then-working refinery in 2019, has been declined resource consents to expand. Photo / Tanya White
Consent for a multimillion-dollar expansion of Northport has been declined, due to the scale and extent of the 11.7ha reclamation at Whangārei’s Marsden Point.
Northport applied to the Northland Regional and Whangarei District Councils for resource consents in late 2022, for the project to increase freight storage and handling capacity, and move into a high-density container terminal.
The application was considered over multiple hearings between October 2023 and June 2024 by independent commissioners, chairman Greg Hill, Hugh Leersnyder and Jade Wikaira. In a decision released on Tuesday, they refused all of the consents sought.
In a brief statement on Wednesday morning, Northport said the decision is “deeply disappointing” for the company and its shareholders. It is now reviewing the 96-page decision, studying the findings and considering its options.
“These include a range of economic and social benefits associated with a dedicated container terminal at Whangārei, which would be part of an integral and efficient national network of safe ports,” the report said.
However, the commissioners refused consent due to the scale and extent of the proposed reclamation as it currently stood.
The expansion called for approximately 11.7ha of reclamation and associated coastal structures for a 250m wharf extension to the east of the current port. It would also have involved 1.72 million cubic metres of initial dredging and associated disposal, plus ongoing maintenance dredging.
The construction was expected to take more than three years, including nine months of dredging and two years of pile installation.
Local hapū Patuharakeke was also strongly opposed to the expansion.
The commissioners declined consent due to the significant adverse effects on cultural values of tāngata whenua, and the loss of recreational values and public access in the coastal marine area.
“We find that the adverse effects of the reclamation’s scale and extent, which results in the severance of the physical relationship to this cultural landscape, the beach, the dunes and the takutai moana [marine and coastal area], are significant and irreversible.”
Those effects were not mitigated by the applicant’s proposed conditions, including not sufficiently maintaining public access and recreation opportunities to and along the coastal marine area.
The commissioners noted both the cultural values and access issues were of “national importance” under the Resource Management Act.
Northport - and any person that lodged a submission and didn’t withdraw during the consent process - now has the right to appeal the decision within 15 working days of the decision notice issued on Tuesday.
Northport would not comment on its next steps until it had reviewed the 96-page decision and considered it options.