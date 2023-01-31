After a wet night the sun is shining over Whangārei and the Hundertwasser Arts Centre this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After a wet night the sun is shining over Whangārei and the Hundertwasser Arts Centre this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland’s State of Emergency has been lifted after intense rain expected overnight didn’t eventuate.

The State of Emergency — the region’s first for a weather event since the devastating Far North floods of 2007 — was declared early yesterday afternoon and officially lifted at 10am this morning.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald said emergency declarations are normally for a seven-day period but the law allowed them to be extended or ended early.

The decision to declare an emergency was made in consultation with stakeholders and elected officials as a precaution ahead of predicted extreme winds and rainfall.

The MetService’s Red Heavy Rain Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Strong Wind Watch for Northland had all been lifted as of 4am today, and no major flooding or damage had been reported overnight.

The reason for declaring a State of Emergency was to give Civil Defence and emergency responders extra powers, for example to evacuate endangered buildings.

“As it eventuated, these powers were not required and there is no need for the emergency declaration to continue.”

MacDonald thanked Northlanders for their understanding and preparations.

“For our partner agencies — emergency services, councils and contractors, health and welfare agencies, community groups, electricity network and telecommunications providers, community groups and iwi — it has been one of the biggest exercises in advance preparation that I can recall in Northland.”

“Police, Fire and Emergency, Hato Hone St John and NZ Defence Force all brought additional personnel and equipment into Northland and there was a strong presence of responders in some of the locations that have historically been the first to be cut off by flooding,” he said.

Yesterday’s emergency declaration was communicated via an emergency phone alert. To minimise disruption a second alert was not sent today to notify people the State of Emergency had been lifted.

MacDonald said surface flooding, slips and downed trees remained in some areas, and State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns was still closed.

An overnight slip had also reduced the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai detour route to a single lane at Lang’s Beach but contractors were on site and expected to finish clearing it this morning.

“Aside from roading conditions, there are no restrictions on travel but please continue to drive to the conditions today and look out for any hazards on the road.”

Civil Defence had not requested any school closures so parents should contact schools directly for information as to which were open today.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald said he was grateful to everyone who took precautions ahead of last night’s expected deluge. Photo / John Stone

Around 3pm yesterday more than 1000 households in the Far North were without power. By 9am today that had dropped to 113 households in the Waimā-Taheke area west of Kaikohe and fewer than 10 in Herekino. Lines company Top Energy expected to have the power restored in those areas by 2pm today.

In Northpower’s area, the only outrage this morning was in the Mangapai-Tauraroa-Waikiekie area. As of 9am today it was not known when power would be restored.

According to Northland Regional Council rainfall data, the wettest place in Northland in the 24 hours to 7am this morning was Marsden Pt with 83.6mm of rain.

That was followed by Wiroa Rd near Kerikeri with 82.5mm and Wekaweka Rd in South Hokianga with 79.5mm.

The highest rainfall total for the past seven days was recorded at Hakaru, between Kaiwaka and Mangawhai, with a whopping 302mm.

The next wettest places were Kerikeri’s Wiroa Rd (290.5mm), Brynderwyn (263.5mm), Puhipuhi (248.5mm) and Glenbervie (243mm).

A sun-lit cupola at Whangārei’s Hundertwasser Arts Centre is reflected in a puddle from last night’s rain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was a quiet night for Northland firefighters who had been prepared for a flood of weather-related callouts.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said extra staff were on duty — including all 36 members of the Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade — but weather-related issues were minor.

There was just one callout after midnight and that was to assist ambulance staff at Mangonui at about 3.30am.

Urban Search and Rescue teams on standby in Northland were heading back to Auckland today for possible redeployment to the Bay of Plenty, he said.

Fenz also had extra staff on hand further south.

”We had extra teams on duty in Whangārei and we had a close liaison across the boundary with Waitemata in case either side got cut off, but none of that eventuated,” Henwood said.

He was pleased with the “great effort” from all emergency services preparing for the weather event.

”Having that declaration in place just raises the awareness of the public, let alone giving us extra powers,” Henwood said.

National roading agency Waka Kotahi said State Highway 1 between Waipū and Brynderwyn remained closed this morning, and caution was required on SH10 just south of Totara North Rd due to an underslip. A temporary speed restriction was in place in the area.

The only local road closures yesterday were on Waipū Gorge Rd in Whangārei district, part of Russell Rd at Whangaruru and Maromākū-Tōwai Rd in the Far North.

Waipū Gorge Rd remained closed as of 8.30am today. Another 10 roads around the Whangārei District were affected by the weather but were passable with caution, including Russell Rd and Cove Rd, where there had been a slip.

In Kaipara, Child Rd and Valley Rd were restricted to 4WD access only, Pebblebrooke Rd was down to one lane due to a slip and caution was advised on Taipuha Sett Rd due to flooding.

Maromākū-Tōwai Rd was still closed this morning with flooding too deep even for 4WD vehicles and another eight roads in the Far North were passable with caution, including one affected by an overslip.

Matawaia-Maromākū Rd and Pokapū Rd are passable only by 4WD. Several other roads in the district are also affected by slips, fallen trees and flooding. Caution was advised on Commerce St in Kaitāia due to surface flooding.

As of 9am this morning Wekaweka Rd, at Waimamaku in South Hokianga, was reportedly blocked by a slip but roading crews were still on their way to investigate.

A number of schools around the region remain closed today but are due to reopen on Thursday.

They include Huanui College near Whangārei and Pompallier Catholic School and Pukepoto School in Kaitaia.

Kaitaia College, Kaitaia Intermediate and Kaitaia Primary are all closed today with updates expected this afternoon.

Awanui Primary School is also closed.

Kamo High School is open today to Year 13s as well as Year 12 and 13 prefects.

Whangārei Intermediate, Whangārei Boys’ High School, Kamo Intermediate, Tikipunga High School, Onerahi School, Mangonui School and Taipā Area School are all open.

Yesterday’s State of Emergency was the first for Northland since July 10, 2007, when emergency powers were invoked in the Far North after the district was hammered by its second major storm in five months.

Many areas received a month’s worth of rain in 12 hours with Kāeo recording 273mm in one day. More than 80 homes were left uninhabitable, mostly around Awanui, Totara North, Kāeo, Matangirau, Pupuke and Whangaroa. The State of Emergency was lifted three days later.

A State of National Emergency was declared on March 25, 2020, but that applied to the whole country and was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was extended six times and finally lifted on May 13, 2020.







