Whangārei residents woke to the coldest day of the year – just 3.5C - this morning. Photo / Susan Botting

Northlanders woke to freezing temperatures this morning, with Whangārei residents copping the coldest day so far this year.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Whangārei’s minimum was just 3.5C, while Kerikeri had 3.7C, Kaitaia 4.4C, and Kaikohe 5.2C just before dawn today.

“For Northland, it’s pretty cold,” she said.

“For Whangārei, it’s the coldest day of the year so far.

“Going forward, it looks like a bit more wind is coming which will prevent the temperatures from dipping too low.

“We may have seen a turn in those lower temperatures... the next thing is a front is coming to the region which will bring some rain.”

Metservice has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland from 6pm tonight until 10am Friday.

This comes with a severe thunderstorm watch as a band of rain associated with an active trough is expected to move southeastwards onto Northland during Thursday evening.

Rain could be heavy at times, especially in northern and eastern areas.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms which may spread as far south as Whangārei and Dargaville by midnight, then further south after that.

There is also a moderate risk that these thunderstorms could become severe over Northland and Great Barrier Island, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h, and possibly damaging tornadoes.

“The winds associated with that could be something to keep an eye on,” Makgabutlane said.