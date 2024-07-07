People Potential managing director Andrea Ross said long wait times for driver's licence tests were an issue in Northland.
Northland training providers and driving instructors have welcomed the Government’s move to crack down on “unacceptable” long waitlists for driver’s licensing tests.
From today, the Government has scraped unlimited free driver’s licence test re-sits.
Class one driver licence test applicants sitting a theory or practical test will only be eligible for one free re-sit and must pay for additional tests, while overseas driver licence conversions will no longer be eligible for free re-sits and will have to pay for any additional tests.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the changes would reduce no-shows and incentivise applicants to prepare and pass their tests, reducing the driver licence backlog.
People Potential, a tertiary education provider in Whangārei and Kaikohe that helps young people entering the workforce, including with its driver mentoring programme, welcomed the move.
“It just means it’s another barrier. Especially in Northland where there’s no public transport. For students to get a job they have to have their licences.”
Ross said the Government changes would mean people turn up more prepared for their tests.
“It will mean you probably should get some help before you go in the first instance.
“With our students we do get them ready before they go. That’s the whole idea.”
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said since the previous Government’s decision to remove re-sit fees for theory and practical tests last year, demand for driver licence test bookings had increased significantly, as had test failure rates and no-shows.
This has led to “unacceptable delays” for Kiwis trying to book a test, he said.
“Demand for overseas driver licence conversions has also grown significantly, adding to the pressure on the driver licence test system.
“This, coupled with unlimited free re-sits, has meant people applying to sit their driver licence tests have been waiting more than 60 days in parts of the country, which is totally unacceptable.”
Far North district councillor Ann Court, who holds the council’s shared transport portfolio, also welcomed the changes.
She has heard that one person had applied 99 times.
“It’s good to have that one free re-sit, but it’ll give people the idea that they can’t just go and sit the test and find out what they need to get better on - they should already know that.”
Brown said the NZ Transport Agency will recruit more driver testing officers and expand the available hours for theory and practical driving tests which would also reduce wait times.
Text alerts have also been introduced to remind people of their driving test and ensure they turn up on the day.
“Getting a driver’s licence makes a big difference in a person’s life,” he said.
“We need to ensure that the process for getting a licence is efficient while allowing learner drivers the time to develop their driving skills.”
There will be a three-month transition period for all drivers who have already paid an application fee under the previous system to ensure they can progress through their current licence stage before these changes take effect.