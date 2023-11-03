SPCA receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks, especially around Guy Fawkes, due to injured and frightened animals and missing pets. Photo / Mark Russell

SPCA receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks, especially around Guy Fawkes, due to injured and frightened animals and missing pets. Photo / Mark Russell

It’s that time of the year again, when many people enjoy letting off firecrackers to celebrate Guy Fawkes. Unfortunately, such festivities often traumatise pets, cattle and wild animals.

Kaitaia farmer Kaye White knows about this first-hand. On Thursday around 9pm, she woke to a loud explosion and realised that people were putting on a fireworks display in a nearby paddock.

She did not know at the time that the noise had caused her herd of 11 black steers to bolt and break through a live electric fence. Fortunately, they ended up safe in a neighbouring paddock.

“When I went to check up on them this morning, I told myself, ‘Oh my God where are they?’ and noticed the broken fence,” White said.

The previous night, she recalled being more worried about her neighbour’s dog who, like her stock, had been traumatised by the loud sounds and started to bark and act “crazy”.

A few minutes later, her neighbour spoke to the revellers and got them to stop their fireworks.

The broken fence that Kaye White's cattle crashed through when they were spooked by fireworks.

“I’m glad that the livestock kept away from the main road. If they did and someone was driving past that way it seriously would have hurt or killed not only my stock but the person behind the wheel. That’s another big concern.”

While she believed that the people lighting fireworks had no ill intentions, their actions could have set her back by $23,000 if her stock had been harmed in any way.

“I spoke to them this morning and they were very apologetic about what they did. It’s just one of the things that people don’t think much about.”

White said people needed to be mindful of the fact that such festivities affected not only dogs, but also cattle and sheep.

As a person who loved seeing public displays such as the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular, she urged the public to be considerate of their surroundings and warn their neighbours.

SPCA scientific officer Marie McAninch said people organising private fireworks displays should let their neighbours know in advance through flyers in letterboxes or posts on social media groups.

This would enable the concerned parties to plan on behalf of their pets and farm animals.

“Wild animals are also affected, which is particularly concerning as our native birds are raising their young at this time of year.”

The loud noises and bright flashes of light could be frightening, and many animals could become “highly distressed”, she said.

“This can lead to animals running away, going missing, injuring themselves, and becoming involved in traffic accidents.

“The organisation usually receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks, especially around Guy Fawkes Day.”

She advised owners to report any missing pets to their local council and ensure they were microchipped.

“Otherwise, keep them inside if possible and keep them calm, by keeping them company or playing music,” McAninch said.

To know more about how you can keep your animals safe visit spca.nz.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.