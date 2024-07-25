Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Northlanders flock to be part of record-high bird count

Sarah Curtis
By
2 mins to read
Northlanders were among the highest number of participants in this year's Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research New Zealand Garden Bird Survey.

Northlanders were among the highest number of participants in this year's Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research New Zealand Garden Bird Survey.


The bird counts are in, and the results show more Northlanders than ever before took part in this year’s New Zealand Garden Bird Survey.

Organiser Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research (MWLR) recently released data about citizen scientist participation rates boasting a record number of surveys completed nationally this year — 7919 of them.

Northland’s participation rate was up 40% with 364 surveys submitted, compared with 260 last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A spokesperson for MWLR said data gathered on bird species would still take several weeks to process through a specialised system. However, what was already known was that together, participants from all corners of the country had counted 300,949 birds across 131 species. In Northland, 16,376 birds were counted by 487 adults and 252 children. It wasn’t yet known how many schools had taken part.

They might be a bit tricky to count, but bird numbers collected yearly by householders nationwide provide scientists with an important insight into wider aspects of our ecology. Photo / Lisa Baillie
They might be a bit tricky to count, but bird numbers collected yearly by householders nationwide provide scientists with an important insight into wider aspects of our ecology. Photo / Lisa Baillie

The annual survey, which began in 2007, is now the country’s longest-running citizen science project. Interest in it has increased yearly. In this year’s survey, which ran from June 29 to July 7, Northland had one of the highest increases in participation rates.

However, the biggest contributions came from Auckland (1636), Wellington (1174) and Canterbury (1125).

Survey results are an important “litmus test” type tool that help researchers understand how birds are coping with environmental challenges such as issues affecting the food chain, like the recent emergence of zombie fish. Building a long-term biodiversity data et was also crucial to understanding the impact of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity, MWLR said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.




Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand