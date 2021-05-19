Northland youth charged with murder fit to stand trial

The scene of and alleged murder at the corner of SH11 and Waimangaro Rd in Ōpua, on January 7, this year.

A teenage boy accused of murdering a man at Ōpua, in the Bay of Islands, earlier this year has been found fit to plead.

The youth, who was aged 14 when he is alleged to have stabbed 22-year-old Okaihau man Bram Willems at Ōpua on January 7, will stand trial in the High Court at Whangārei on July 12.

Willems died on the way to hospital despite the efforts of St John medics.

The case was called in the court today where it was revealed that the youth - who has name suppression - has been found fit to plead and stand trial on the charges.

He has been charged with the murder of Bram Willems and assaulting a female and has pleaded not guilty to both.

The alleged murder occurred near a commercial building at the corner of State Highway 11 and Waimangaro Rd, not far from the Roadrunner Tavern between 10.10pm and 11pm, after the tavern had closed.