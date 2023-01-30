Flooding on SH16 in Kaipara on Monday. Photo / Michael Craig

Downpours overnight have already impacted parts of the region as Northland braces for a forecasted onslaught of heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Okarika at Rowland Rd, just outside Dargaville, recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall up until 7am today. The area received 50mm of rain. Kimberley Rd in Hauhora received 41.5mm, Kohe Rd at Pawarenga 39.5mm, Wekaweka Rd in Waimamaku and Wiroa Rd at Waitangi 37mm. Paparoa did not receive any rain over the 24-hour period.

The worst of a front moving down the North Island is expected to hit Northland this afternoon. MetService is warning there’s a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with this front, which will bring localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm per hour or possibly more.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips”.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Northland from 12pm today through to 4am tomorrow. Northeast winds may turn to severe gales in exposed places. Winds are forecast to ease off by 6am tomorrow.

Mayors Vince Cocurullo and Craig Jepson of Whangārei and Kaipara respectively are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially this afternoon, and to work from home where practicable.

Whangārei District Council contractors were prepared to attend to roading and other issues and Cocurullo urged Whangārei residents to report incidents as soon as possible.

Jepson said people should be sensible and keep off the roads where possible.

“Northland is pretty used to this sort of weather and Northlanders are good at adapting and making allowances during this weather,” he said.

Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford, who chairs the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, said staff had been monitoring the weather closely since last Thursday when an orange heavy rain warning was issued for the region.

When that was raised to a red warning, community response groups and their volunteers around Northland had been contacted and instructed to be ready in case evacuations and welfare centres were needed. The full list was on the Northland Regional Council website.

“These groups know what to do and how to communicate if they need to stand up evacuation centres.

“People can be prepared by knowing if they’re in a flood zone, and knowing if they have a community response group in their area,” she said.

Councils had also been pulling in contracting staff to make sure they were ready to respond if needed.

Northland’s Mayoral Forum had been meeting daily and the region’s MPs were being kept up to date.

She advised Northlanders to put off non-essential travel and postpone any events planned today.

”If you do have to travel, please watch for hazards as water levels rise. Be prepared to leave your home if you have to. Make sure you have your pills and pets ready and move stock to higher ground if you haven’t already. And don’t get grumpy if the rain doesn’t come — just be grateful,” she said.

Emergency services were called to Puketotara Rd, near Waipapa, after a single-vehicle crash about 7.30am this morning. Firefighters said the car spun out, went off the road and ended up in a drain. The road was wet at the time but the crash was not thought to be weather related. The driver was assessed at the scene by St John Ambulance.

Northland SPCA has announced their drop-in centres have been cancelled for today and will instead resume in two weeks.





Roads

There are no road closures in the Whangārei district as of 8.10am. However, Whangārei District Council warned that contractors are clearing trees and other debris from a number of roads and asked people to avoid travelling. Waipū Gorge Rd and Waipū Caves Rd are down to one lane, and Milbrook Rd (in multiple locations) is only passable with caution.

In Kaipara, Tinopai Rd is down to one lane due to a fallen tree. No other local roads in the district have been reported to be affected by the weather.

State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns remains closed after slips on Friday.

Civil Defence said trailer trucks and large trucks are advised to use SH12 and then SH14 to detour the closed highway. Trucks using SH16 coming north are getting stuck on the corner at Lane Cove, Waipū. Lighter vehicles can detour via Waipū and Mangawhai.

SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills remains closed with motorists having to detour around Mangawhai and Waipū. Photo / supplied

As of 8.30am this morning only one road in Far North is closed due to flooding — but motorists around the district are being urged to drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

Maromākū-Tōwai Rd, off SH 1 south of Kawakawa, remains closed due to flooding which is too deep even for 4WD access. Kaitāia-Awaroa Road — a key route around the west coast to Kaitāia now that SH1 is closed at Mangamuka Gorge — is open but caution is required due to surface flooding.

On Monday night it was passable to 4WD vehicles only. Caution was also required on West Coast Rd, near Mitimiti in North Hokianga, due to surface flooding.

Within Kaitāia, both Grigg St and Commerce St, the town’s main commercial street, have surface flooding. Kohukohu Road (North Hokianga), Ayrtons Access Rd (South Hokianga) and Tirohanga Rd (near Kawakawa) are partly blocked by fallen trees but still passable.

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency yesterday lifted the toll on the Northern Gateway until the state of emergency in Auckland is lifted to help provide an alternative route to a flooded SH 16.





Hospitals

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau says all of its critical clinical services will be continuing although there may be some disruptions.

“We are anticipating that much of our planned care will also continue as patients have time-sensitive and long-awaited treatment and appointments,” a statement read.

Patients are asked to continue to attend appointments if safe to do so. Otherwise, people can contact Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau to reschedule.

Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Susan Dinkelacker said the weather hasn’t impacted the rescue choppers yet, as calls were assessed on a “case by case basis”.

”We have civil aviation rules over whether we can fly through certain cloud and visibility. At the moment we’re expecting the bad weather to hit Whangarei around noon.

“We never know what direction the calls may come from. We follow the weather closely when the call comes in and assess it at the time. If it’s safe to do so we go out, but safety does come first.”





Schools

There is no official order in place from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to close schools in Northland. However, some have chosen to push out their term one start dates.

The ministry has advised parents and caregivers to check school websites or Facebook pages for the latest information on closures.

Many schools across the Northland region were not due to return until next week and later this week but Whangārei Boys High School and Whangārei Intermediate School have pushed their opening dates from January 31 to February 1 in order to ensure the safety of whānau, staff and students.

Ruakaka School will be making an update at 11am today as to whether they plan to open tomorrow.

Huanui College has made the decision to remain closed until Thursday despite being due to open today. They are advising parents and caregivers to check emails for further updates.

Kamo High School is advising that any updates as to whether Year 13 leadership day is going ahead tomorrow will be through Facebook, or sent directly to parents.

Schools closed in Te Hiku today include Oruaiti, Mangōnui, Peria, Taipa, Pamapuria, Awanui, Oturu, Kaitāia Intermediate, college and primary, and Pukepoto.

NorthTec Te Pukenga has decided to close its campuses for the next 48 hours with a review to take place on Wednesday.

The Design School Whangārei will be closed Tuesday 31st and will re-open on February 1 or until further notice.





Flights

So far one flight due to arrive at Kerikeri airport at 9am from Auckland has been cancelled and one flight departing Kerikeri bound for Auckland was also cancelled this morning.

The remaining flights expected to arrive and depart from Kerikeri are so far on time, according to Air New Zealand’s website. Flights in and out of Whangārei airport are on time.



