Emergency services at the scene of Abbey Caves where a school trip has turned into a rescue mission. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emergency services at the scene of Abbey Caves where a school trip has turned into a rescue mission. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rescuers are desperately trying to find a student missing in a Whangārei cave after a school trip took a terrifying turn when torrential downpours set in.

The Advocate understands 15 students and two teachers from Whangārei Boys’ High School were visiting Abbey Caves this morning for a planned outing.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the group of students had been doing an exercise at the caves when they got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised with police around 10.35am.

It is believed the group of Year 11 outdoor education students were in Organ Cave - which has been described as having a canyon-like feel.

“A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for,” Hill said.

An Advocate reporter at the scene said the boy’s father had arrived at the caves and was visibly upset. He was seen being comforted by another person there.

Hill said the incident was “still very much developing”.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith is at the caves and refused to comment as she was pressing police for more information.

A specialist cave rescue team and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) have been brought in by Police Land Search and Rescue as well as a police dog handler.

The area around Abbey Caves has flooded - small streams have turned into large rivers.

To access Organ Cave, people must climb down some large rocks and boulders and a torch is needed to be able to see within its limestone walls.

Three police cars at currently at the scene and road cordons are in place on both sides of Abbey Caves Rd to stop people accessing the site.

Emergency services at Abbey Caves where a student is still missing. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ambulances and firefighters can also be seen at the caves.

Back at the school, police and staff were stopping motorists at the Western Hills Dr entrance and turning anyone away without a legitimate reason for being on site.

A small group of people believed to be parents of the students involved are gathered outside the main building, where the atmosphere appears tense. Very little is being said between the group.

The group were in Organ Cave at Abbey Caves, pictured, when they got into trouble. Photo / File

Parents of Whangārei Boys’ High School students have been informed that the school will close at 1.30pm today.

Hill advised the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts and emergency management updates given the current weather conditions across the district.











