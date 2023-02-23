Thunderstorms and localised heavy rain is expected in southern Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Thunderstorms and localised heavy rain is expected in southern Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland today, as localised downpours are expected in southern Northland.

Northland is excluded from the heavy rain watches and warnings issued for many parts of the country already affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

There could be a few severe thunderstorms in southern Northland, however, with localised downpours of 25-50mm per hour, MetService said.

Although the watch is valid from 9am, the main risk is from midday to 10pm.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService said.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain. The thunderstorms activity should ease late evening.”

The watch applies to areas of Northland from Whangārei south.











