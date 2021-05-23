Northland shooting: Two men found dead at remote Awarua property

A tarpaulin covers a body, one of two found at the scene in Mangakahia Rd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two men found dead at a remote Northland property after reports of a shooting were known to each other, police say.

Police received reports of a firearms incident in Mangakahia Rd, Awarua at 7.07am this morning.

Two men were found dead at the property.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said an investigation was underway, with cordons in place around the property.

"As a result of inquiries to date, it appears the two men were known to each other and police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths."

Police at the scene are focusing on a remote milking shed visible from the road.

One body is lying on the ground next to a ute outside the milking shed.

A dirt driveway leads from the milking shed to a house in the distance.

The property is in an extremely isolated area, with no neighbouring buildings. The location is 15km from Kaikohe.

A police cordon has blocked off the top of Farm Rd, a long driveway leading off Mangakahia Rd.

A blue police tent has been erected at the scene.

Johnston said police were in the process of notifying the dead pair's next of kin.