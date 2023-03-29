A previous photo of Ngawha Prison, where a man has reportedly climbed onto the roof. Photo / NZME

A prisoner has clambered onto the roof of a Far North prison sparking a negotiation situation with Corrections staff.

Northern Regional Commissioner Sean Mason said the man climbed onto the roof of a unit at the Northland Region Corrections Facility, also known as Ngawha Prison, at around 2pm today.

He said the unit was within the secure perimeter of the prison grounds.

“There is no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety.”

Staff immediately responded after learning of the prisoner’s actions and were able to “contain the incident”.

Mason said they were currently talking to the man, who is understood to still be on the roof of the unit.

“We are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the prisoner’s safety and bring the incident to an end, including bringing in the Prison Negotiation Team to engage with the man.”

He confirmed the other men at the Corrections facility were “safe and secured”.

