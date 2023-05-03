A kilogram of methamphetamine was seized from a Kawakawa property. Photo / NZ Police

3 May, 2023 02:18 AM 2 mins to read

A Kawakawa property linked to Black Power turned up enough methamphetamine to cause roughly a million dollars in social harm, police say.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Johnston Rd property on Tuesday and seized a kilogram of methamphetamine, a small amount of cannabis, a pump action shotgun, and more than $3000 in cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said police were targeting alleged drug dealing at the address which is linked to Black Power.

“We estimate the methamphetamine seized at this address will have caused more than $1.1 million in social harm.

“That is an eye-watering amount figure for the communities in Northland given the numerous challenges they are facing in today’s climate,” he said.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous offences that include possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

He was due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today.

Verry said the warrant was a “satisfying result” for police and hoped for rural communities too.

“Methamphetamine continues to be destructive for our rural communities.”

The search warrant was part of Operation Cobalt - an extension and broadening of Operation Tauwhiro which focused on unlawfully held firearms and taking them from the hands of gangs.

Northland police reiterated their commitment under Operation Cobalt to target gang members and their associates and hold them to account.

Verry said information from the public about illegal activity continues to be of “great value” to investigators.

