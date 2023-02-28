Police are investigating a shooting overnight on Mangakahia Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are investigating after a man was found injured with gunshot wounds at an address on a remote rural road in Maungatapere.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, said police were called to the incident on Mangakahia Rd at 9.41pm where they located a man with gunshot injuries.

He said the man was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a stable condition.

“Our investigation is working on piecing together the circumstances of what has occurred.”

Police would be carrying out a scene examination at the address and plan to speak with the injured man when possible, Pilmer said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and reference file number 230301/6747, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.















