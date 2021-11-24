Northland police bust Onerahi P lab and seize $15k of cash

A meth lab was located at an Onerahi address as Northland police carried out a search warrant in the Whangārei suburb. Photo / NZ Police

Five people have been arrested during a police operation in Whangārei that foiled a meth lab and saw $15k of cash seized.

Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer, of Northland Police, said officers carried out multiple search warrants in the Avenues, Raumanga, and Onerahi on Wednesday morning.

The Advocate understands the police operation kicked off around 4am.

Three addresses were searched in Onerahi, the Avenues and Raumanga - identified through a police investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine.

Northland police seized approximately $15k of cash as they carried search warrants across Whangārei. Photo / NZ Police

Pilmer said an alleged meth lab was located by police at the Onerahi address.

The search warrants also led to the discovery of roughly $15k in cash, ammunition and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Four men and a woman face a "significant number" of drug charges - including the supply of methamphetamine - as well as ammunition charges.

Pilmer said four of the people charged were due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday afternoon and the fifth person on Thursday.

"Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely to be laid," he said.