Three people were arrested and a firearm seized as part of an effort to quash gang activity, police say. Photo / NZME

Three people were arrested and a firearm seized as part of an effort to quash gang activity, police say. Photo / NZME

Northland police have arrested three people and seized a gun and ammunition in the Far North as part of an effort to stop gang activity.

One firearm, "a range of ammunition" and a motorbike were located and seized, Far North area commander Inspector Justin Rogers said.

"The arrests come after ongoing efforts by Northland Police to ensure the safety of our community and reduce the impacts gang violence," Rogers said.

The arrests come after several firearms incidents in the Far North on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday morning, an 18-year-old male was arrested after police responded to reports of a person with a firearm on Rahiri Settlement Rd in Horeke, and two firearms were seized.

Police also responded to other reports of a person with a firearm on Tamatea Rd, Awanui at about 5.15pm.

On Tuesday morning at about 4.25am, gunshots were heard in Kaikohe.

No injuries were reported after any of these incidents.

Last week, six people were arrested on firearms and drugs charges after a drive-by shooting in Kamo.

"We will continue to have a strong police presence in the coming days and are working with our community to ensure they be and feel safe," Rogers said.

"Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

"We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community."

People should call 105, report online at 105.police.govt.nz or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org