Water St, where the assault took place, intersects with Bank St (pictured) which is part of the hub of Whangārei's nightlife. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man is in a critical condition after suffering a life-threatening head injury during an early morning assault in downtown Whangārei.

Police said a group of men were involved in the assault on the 36-year-old carried out on Water St at around 2.45am on Sunday.

“The victim suffered a serious head injury and was flown to Auckland Hospital for treatment.

“He underwent surgery this morning and is in a critical but stable condition.”

Police believed a number of people were in the area at the time.

The attack appears to have unfolded near the hub of Whangārei’s nightlife as Water St intersects with Vine and Bank streets, where bars are often busy with revellers over the weekend.

Police appealed for anyone who filmed or witnessed the clash to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'UpdateReport'.












