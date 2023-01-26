A lucky Whangārei punter has won $15,127 in this week's live Lotto draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Whangārei local is among the twelve lucky Lotto players nationwide who will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $15,127 in this week’s live Lotto draw. The winning Second Division Lotto ticket was sold at Whangārei MyLotto.

Views on park wanted

Kaipara District Council is seeking input from the community on the future of Mangawhai Community Park. You can view the current plans, provide feedback via the online survey and find out about drop-in sessions on: www.kaipara.govt.nz/mangawhaicommunityplan. You can also send your suggestions by email to rmp@kaipara.govt.nz or by mail to: Kaipara District Council, Private Bag 1001, Dargaville 0340. If you have any questions call 0800 727 059 and ask for Mark Schreurs. Feedback closes on 5pm, February 21.

Waipū Street Market

The summer Waipū Street Market is on this Sunday. From 9am until 2pm, more than 150 stalls and vendors will set up across the centre of Waipū, the Caledonian Park and the Celtic Barn.

Rubbish fire sparks callout

An attempt to burn a pile of rubbish late at night led to a Kaitaia Fire Brigade callout after worried neighbours thought a shed was ablaze. The incident occurred on Donald Rd about 10.15pm on Wednesday. ( Kaitaia fire chief Craig Roger said the rubbish pile fire, which included a mattress, “got away on them” but the shed was not threatened. Two fire crews responded and put out the fire.

Fault turns lights off

Northpower-controlled streetlights briefly went out across the region on Wednesday night. Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said an issue with the computer system that sends a signal to the streetlights caused an outage between 8.30pm and 9.45pm. However, the issue was quickly identified and resolved.

No sign of wallabies

An investigation into a wallaby sighting in the Pukenui Forest found no signs of wallabies or uncovered further reported sightings. The Northland Regional Council was looking into the sighting after a Whangārei man believed he saw sparring wallabies in the forest in October last year. NRC spokesman Greg Hay said they were continuing to monitor the area as well as in Glenbervie, where they received another reported wallaby sighting. NRC will erect signs with reporting links, he said. NRC has just wrapped up pest surveillance in Waipoua and found no signs or sightings of wallabies there either. People are encouraged to report potential sightings, via www.reportwallabies.nz, so a rapid response to the pest can take place.

Totara Cafe has been targeted by thieves for the second time this week. At around 9.45pm on Wednesday, police received a report of a burglary at the cafe on Wairau Dr. The offenders had left in a vehicle when officers arrived. Police say their inquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken and to locate the offenders. Two youths were taken into custody on Monday following a break in at the cafe overnight. They, alongside two others, had reportedly stolen a vehicle from a Kamo home before breaking into the cafe and Bottle-O Kamo.