Kaitaia woman Karena Hart with the 2023 GWM ute she won after competing on TV’s Lucky Dip on the Road.

Lucky Dip leads to new ute

A Kaitāia woman is the proud owner of a new ute after winning the contestant draw from TV show Lucky Dip on the Road. Karena Hart, of Kaitāia, was among contestants who appeared on Lucky Dip on the Road who went in the draw for the 2023 GWM utility worth $46,000. Hart’s name was drawn out of the hat after the last show on April 30. Lucky Dip on the Road visited 13 towns and cities throughout the country, from Rangiora to Kaitāia, and 80 contestants from all those shows went into the draw for a chance to win the ute. On Thursday Hart and her partner went to Auckland to collect the prize.

Boxers sought for gala

Keen boxers can soon register for the Kaitaia Boxing Club’s eighth Charity Corporate Boxing Event. Co-hosted by Kaitaia Sport and Leisure, the event is open to men and women aged 18 to 50. Registrations opened yesterday and run for three weeks to allow time for training. Drop into the club or visit kaitaiaboxing.co.nz. The black-tie event is on September 9.

Gull homicide accused pleads not guilty

Name suppression has lapsed for one of three men charged over the death of Shayden Perkinson outside a petrol station in Whangārei last month. Samson Thomas Manuel, 24, of Raumanga, yesterday pleaded not guilty to murder in the High Court at Whangārei. Manuel was jointly charged with the murder of Perkinson following an incident outside the Whangārei Gull Service station on April 15. A 29-year-old also charged with murder and a 25-year-old charged with possession of a pistol and a meat cleaver and accessory after the fact, have interim name suppression. A fourth man, aged 54, charged last month with unlawful possession of a pistol in connection with the case, did not appear. A three-week trial has been scheduled for February 2025.

Three appear on gun charges

Three men have appeared in court on gun-related charges after being pulled over in Tikipunga. Monty Rihari, 40, of Kamo, Norton Brown, 21, of Morningside and Hoterini Winston, 30, of Otangarei appeared on multiple charges of possession of firearms and ammunition including a 12-gauge shotgun when they were located together in a car on Puna Rere Dr. The three men will reappear May 29 to enter pleas.

Record Fair in Whangārei

Northland vinyl fans can add to their collections at the Whangārei Record Fair today. Organised by Indigo Records, with support from Creative Northland, the fair will be held at 116 Bank St from 10am to 4pm. DJs from Radio Beagle will also be spinning discs in live sets during the day. New vinyl will also be on sale.

Kindy teachers settle

Kindergarten teachers across the country, including in Northland, have voted to accept their latest collective agreement offer. The offer sees several significant gains for teachers including sick leave increased to 15 days, a cultural allowance for kaiako Māori and increases to head teacher professional time. NZEI Te Riu Roa kindergarten members undertook strike action earlier this year and rejected two previous offers before receiving this improved offer, which included substantial changes on key claims. The cultural allowance is the first recognition for kaiako Māori in kindergarten, an allowance that is regularly recognised in primary and secondary schools.

Youth Week event

A free youth event with live music, entertainment and activities will be held in Whangārei next Saturday to mark Youth Week. The Puawai Taiohi Wellbeing Festival will run from 11am-2pm at Putahi Park, at Whangārei Town Basin. Organisers said the idea for the festival was spawned at a summit last November. A group of taiohi (youth) wanted to encourage their peers to find passions and opportunities in their area in a safe and fun way. There will be information about health and wellness services in Whangārei that can support young people.