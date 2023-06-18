An initiative has been launched to help prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens. Stock photo / 123rf

SPCA to fund desexing

The SPCA has partnered with Bay of Island Vets and Coast to Coast Cat Rescue to fund crucial desexing, vaccination and microchipping for 300 dogs and 300 cats across Northland.

The initiative will take place over the next eight months. Desexing these animals is estimated to prevent the birth of more than 18,900 unwanted offspring.

Bay of Islands Veterinary Services will carry out the procedures at their clinics and will be organising the bookings for the cats and dogs with the help of local rescue groups which will transport animals if required.

Coast to Coast Cat Rescue, a newly formed charity, will also be organising bookings for cats to be desexed.

The SPCA is also working alongside Kerikeri Highway Vets, funding a desexing programme for cat and dog owners in the North Hokianga region. For more information, contact Bay of Island Veterinary Services at any of their clinics or Coast to Coast Cat Rescue through their Facebook page.

Crash witnesses sought

Police are seeking witnesses to two fatal crashes which occurred 14 hours apart near Whangārei last week.

The first happened just after 7pm on Friday, June 9 on State Highway 1 in Mata. A 17-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash between a northbound blue ute and a southbound black station wagon, police said. The crash occurred just north of the John’s Hill passing lanes and south of the metal pit by Hewlett Rd, north of Mata Hall.

The second fatal crash took place on Saturday, June 10 just before 10am in Whangārei’s Whau Valley at the intersection of Western Hills Dr and Percy St. The crash involved a silver hatchback and a white station wagon. The 87-year-old driver of the hatchback later died in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crashes, was in the area prior, or has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 105.

Truck crash victims named

Police have released the names of two people who died in a two-truck crash on State Highway 10 near Kaingaroa, in the Far North, on May 30.

They were Rachel Jean Phillips, 39, of Whangārei, and Anaru Tamati Taane, 30, of Auckland.

One driver died at the scene and the other suffered critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.