Learn how to kayak at Pataua South today.

Learn how to Kayak at Pataua South

“Pataua Paddle” is on today, Anzac Day, at 904 Pataua South. Sessions are at 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am. Participants will spend 50 minutes on the water and be guided through large mature mangroves and under the Pataua footbridge as they look for native birds and marine life. Children younger than 8 can’t participate. Children aged 8-10 need to have a confident adult in the back of their kayak, and children under 15 need an adult companion too. Registrations are essential, as there are only 48 spots available. You must arrive 15 minutes prior to your slot in order to fit a life jacket and register. Bring footwear, a spare change of clothes and sun protection. Lifejackets and kayaks are provided. Questions can be directed to event organiser Tracey at traceyp@emr.org.nz or 027 8230299.

Hikurangi Museum features photographs of veterans

Hikurangi Museum (1 Alfred Street, Hikurangi) is open today, Anzac Day, between 10am and 1pm. Featured are photographs and certificates of locals who served in the military during World Wars I and II. Whilst at the museum, you can draw a picture, write a blessing, thoughts or message on a poppy to add to the community wreath of remembrance.

Burnouts on police radar

Police say they are aware of an increase in drivers doing burnouts in Whangārei. The acknowledgement followed a complaint about a vehicle being driven dangerously on Wanaka St in Tikipunga at around 8.30pm on Sunday. Police said the behaviour posed a risk to other road users but asked people not to intervene. Instead, people can report any incidents to the police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105BB

Gun arrest

A man was arrested in Kawakawa on Sunday night after police received reports of a male with a firearm. Officers were called to Whiteman Rd at around 5pm and subsequently arrested the man as well as seized a BB gun. Police say their investigations are ongoing.

Open mic night this Thursday

The Buttery Factory, in Whangārei, is hosting its “Jam Night” this Thursday, April 27 from 9pm onwards. The event will take place at 8 Butter Factory Lane. Instruments are provided.

Firearms incident under inquiry

Police received reports of a person allegedly having shots fired at their vehicle on State Highway 10 in Waipapa around 12.30 pm on Sunday. Inquiries are ongoing to substantiate the report. There was no report of injuries.



