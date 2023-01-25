A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland for the long weekend, with downpours expected from late Thursday and into Friday evening, then showers expected on Saturday.

More heavy rain on the way

Rain associated with a subtropical low is expected to spread southwards over northern parts of the North Island in coming days. A warning is now in place for heavy rain in Northland from late Thursday to late Friday, noting that showers are expected to persist on Saturday once the heavy rain has eased. There is moderate confidence in warning amounts of rain for Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula from Friday to Saturday, and for western Bay of Plenty, including the Kaimai Range, on Saturday. There is also low confidence of warning amounts of rain for the remainder of Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne on Saturday. There is considerable uncertainty about the likelihood of further heavy rain and its possible location on Sunday, with a low risk of warning amounts of rain extending from Northland to western Bay of Plenty. Rain is likely to have eased in these areas by Monday.

For the South Island, a front is expected to move onto the southwest of the Island from the Tasman Sea on Friday, bringing a period of northwesterly rain to Fiordland and southern Westland. Rain may return to these areas on Monday in a humid northerly flow.

Serious crash at Ruakākā

Police and emergency services were attending a serious crash south of Whangārei on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious two-car crash on One Tree Point Road, Ruakākā after being called out about 5.40pm.

Police said initial indications were that there had been injuries, but no further details were available at edition time.

The road was closed, with diversions in place, while the scene was cleared.

Rāhui after river death

A rāhui has been placed on the Waipū River following a sudden death in Waipū on Monday. Police are not treating the death as suspicious and have referred it to the Coroner. Fishing and shellfish collecting has been banned for five days from Tuesday in an area that covers the Waipū Boat & Fishing Club to the Waipū River mouth. This rāhui was placed by kaumātua of Patuharakeke.

Bakery recall

New World Onerahi are recalling their plain bakery baps due to the presence of undeclared allergens milk and soy. The product can be returned with a full refund supplied. New World notes that if you are not dairy or soy intolerant/allergic, the recall will not impact you.

Twilight market on

The Tūtūkākā Twilight Market is on this Saturday, January 28 at 4.30pm at the marina. The event features Northland artists, artisan food and a range of other stalls. Live music will entertain the crowds. Suitable for all ages.

Doubles tennis tournament

The 37th Janet Agnew Carnival Tennis Doubles Tournament will be held on February 4 - 5 at the Thomas Neale Tennis Centre in Whangārei.

The tournament is the most popular tournament on the Tennis Northland calendar, and draws a great number of players from all over New Zealand, plus a few from overseas.

Organisers say sponsorship for the tournament is a little down on previous years, probably due to the economic climate, but it’s still very well-supported, with eight major sponsors and 42 minor sponsors.

For more information, email tennisnorthland@xtra.co.nz.