A mayoral relief fund has been established by the Far North mayor to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Far North mayor Moko Tepania has established a mayoral relief fund to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. People wishing to donate to the fund can make payments online or at any ASB Bank branch by quoting account number 12 3244 0022509 04 with reference to “MRF” and “Gabrielle”. People who need to apply to the fund can email the mayor’s office at mayor@fndc.govt.nz. Tepania said there would be a cap on how much individuals could claim but the Far North District Council would exercise discretion around this limit. Applications close on Friday, March 31, and will be assessed by recovery management in consultation with the mayor’s office.

Roading update

A week on from the storm, 18 roads in Whangārei are impassable and more than 100 are either down to one lane or passable with caution. There are dropouts/underslips on Finlayson Brook Rd, Memorial Dr, Otuhi Rd, Paiawa Rd, Shoemaker Rd and fallen trees and landslips in multiple locations at Old Parua Bay Rd. These roads are closed. Abbey Caves Rd (underslip), Ararua Rd (dropout/underslip), Stuart Rd and Waimatenui Rd (landslip), Takitu Rd (fallen trees, slips) are also closed. Whangārei District Council contractors and Northpower crews are working to reopen the roads.

Firefighters honour fallen

Waipū Volunteer Fire Brigade is hosting a remembrance and minute’s silence for the firefighters who lost their lives last week in Muriwai, as well as all the lives lost due to Cyclone Gabrielle. The event will take place at 7pm today. The station siren will sound and after this a minute’s silence will be observed.

Beach to Basin fun run

The Chilltech Beach to Basin fun run and walk will be this Sunday. Participants can either compete in the 6.8km race, or the 10km race. There is also a ”kids’ dash” of 2km sponsored by Torpedo 7. Registrations can be completed at raceroster.com/events/2023/64322/chilltech-beach-to-basin

Summer festival

The Mangakahia Summer Festival is back after a two-year hiatus and organisers are promising plenty of fun for everyone. There will be pony and tractor rides, a climbing wall, a bouncy castle, a market and stalls and live music. The event at te Mangakahia Community and Sports’ Complex will run from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free.

Sunday Sessions

“Sunday Sessions” is on this weekend at 37 King St, Hikurangi. This event, starting at 2pm, is for lovers of vinyl who would like to buy, sell, or swap. Drinks and nibbles will be provided.