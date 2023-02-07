Family fun events like the double sack race will feature in the NZHL XRACE in Whangārei next week

Family fun event for Whangārei

NZHL XRACE is a family event series where adult and child race together to complete mystery challenges - everything from dance sequences to double sack races and memory games. Running from February through March from Northland to Timaru - XRACE Whangārei will be at 6pm on February 17, at Barge Park Showgrounds, Maunu Reserve. Every year local business owners, their families, and teams join the XRACE crew to set up the events across the country. Running BBQs fundraising for charity, prize draws, and the Spirit of XRACE awards - awarded to a participant who shows great spirit by going above and beyond helping others or exceptional sportsmanship. People can register to take part at xrace.co.nz, using the discount code: NZHL200 (valid for 1 adult and 1 child).

Relay for Life meeting

Relay for Life is taking place in March and planning is already under way, with a Relay For Life Team Captains Meeting taking place today, at 5.30pm. The event will be held at the Daffodil House at 73 Kamo Rd. If you are thinking of putting in a team or just want to learn more, you can attend. Contact Tasha on 0800 366 066 for further details.

Road closed for crossing repairs

A section of Whau Valley Rd will be closed for three days later this month, Whangārei District Council warns, as the zebra crossing is improved on the intersection between Whau Valley Rd and Kamo Rd. The work is expected to begin in late February, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Nominations open for Māori Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Rangatahi Development Award – one of eight categories in the Te Hiringa Taitokerau Māori Business Awards. The black-tie awards evening will be on March 3 at McKay Stadium, Whangārei. Nominations close on Friday. Sponsored by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the biennial award is open to Māori business owners aged 18-24 who demonstrate leadership and business skills. MSD regional commissioner, Graham MacPherson, says the award category is unique in acknowledging the development of rangatahi in business and their positive impact on the community. “Māori businesses play a vital role to help lift whānau Māori aspirations. They are at the heart of our Taitokerau communities as significant employers of whānau. Through Covid we also witnessed more and more Māori entrepreneurs tapping into the burgeoning digital economy. For more information email info@tehiringa.org or go to Tai Tokerau Maori Business Awards - Te Hiringa for an entry form.