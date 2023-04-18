Safety ambassador Dane Karapu and local kuia Ellen Hardiman of Whangaruru’s Tuparehuia Marae Committee with the lifejackets the marae will hold for use by local and visiting boaties.

Lifejacket live-saver

About 300 lifejackets have been distributed to communities throughout Northland as part of an innovative lifejacket library scheme that is part of the Northland Regional Council’s ‘Nobody’s stronger than Tangaroa’ initiative. The initiative aims to address a lack of skipper knowledge and responsibility, failure to wear lifejackets/compliance, speed and wake understanding and alcohol use on the water.

Council chairwoman Tui Shortland said the council has received $70,000 a year from Maritime NZ (MNZ) toward the campaign, about $10,000 of which was used annually to buy lifejackets. A portion of the balance will cover the costs of two safety ambassadors - Ahipara-based Les Bore and Dane Karapu from Moana Futures in Whangārei. The duo have focused on setting up lifejacket hubs at predominantly remote communities within marae, schools, waka-ama clubs and at events such as Waitangi Day. This year, about 150 lifejackets have been distributed to Horeke, Bland Bay and many schools in the Far North.

Workplace injury

A person has been flown to hospital after what police say was a workplace accident in the Far North.

Police said emergency services responded to a workplace incident on Northwood Ave, Pukenui just before 10am on Tuesday.

The Northern Advocate understands that a person may have been trapped under equipment at the site. They were taken by ambulance to the Houhora Ambulance station about 10.30am to await the rescue helicopter.

One person was then flown to Whangārei Hospital in a stable condition. Investigations are ongoing to determine exactly what has occurred.

Police say WorkSafe has been advised.

Trial for rape

A jury trial has begun for a man who allegedly lured a woman into his home and then raped her after holding a knife and strangling her. Robin Mau, of Northland, is facing five charges in the Whangārei District Court, and Crown lawyer Geraldine Kelly said “he had no authority to detain in his home”. In opening statements, it was alleged Mau stood over her with a knife and asked if she had any last wishes, before threatening to “gut her like a pig”. Seven witnesses will be called in the trial, which is being heard before Judge Deidre Orchard.

Jones stands in Northland again

NZ First will again run a “two-tick” campaign in Northland through veteran MP Shane Jones. The party tumbled out of Parliament in 2020, when Jones also ran a two-tick campaign in the seat. He came third, more than 10,000 votes behind National’s Matt King. Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime narrowly won the seat. No poll has NZ First currently above the 5 per cent threshold, meaning winning an electorate seat is currently its only path to Parliament.



