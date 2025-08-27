Advertisement
Northland needs commitment and investment, not charity - Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The Northland Expressway project includes a four-lane alternative route over the troubled Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / NZME

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Northland’s GDP per capita is 30% below the national average.
  • The earmarked Northland Expressway route will go from Warkworth east of SH1 and over the Brynderwyn Hills, then through to Whangārei.
  • A recent NZIER report commissioned by Northland Corporate Group found Northland could become a $60-billion-a-year economy by 2050.

Reading through recent headlines, you could be forgiven for thinking Northland is nothing but crime, poverty and drugs.

With nine alleged homicides so far this year, police from around New Zealand are being redeployed to the region to help out.

Combined with one of the highest methamphetamine usage

