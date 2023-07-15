Two Northlanders have taken home some big money after Saturday night's Lotto draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two local Lotto players had a roaring Saturday night, together winning more than half a million dollars.

A Northlander won $500,000 in Lotto’s first division after splitting the $1 million prize pool with a second winner from Hamilton. The winning ticket in Northland was bought from MyLotto.

Whangārei Heads locals should check their tickets too after Four Square Parua Bay sold a separate winning ticket, worth $23,450.

The lucky Lotto player is one of 13 nationwide to take home some of the second division prize money.

A Strike player from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four.

Powerball was not struck and will be $12 million on Wednesday night’s draw.