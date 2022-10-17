Northland leader Sonny Tau admits touching teenage girl, but says consent is the issue for jury

Northland leader Raniera Tau has pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecently assaulting a female over the age of 16 and three of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Northland leader Raniera Tau has pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecently assaulting a female over the age of 16 and three of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A 16-year-old girl considered then Te Runanga-a-iwi o Ngāpuhi chairman Sonny Tau a leader of great mana with who she would be safe when she went on a fishing trip with him.

Instead, Raniera (Sonny) Tau, now 69, indecently assaulted her then tried to offer money to cover the matter up, a Whangārei District Court jury trial has heard.

However, Tau's lawyer, Arthur Fairley, said while his client accepted that the touching with the girl happened, the issues for the jury to focus on were did the girl give honest consent and did Tau genuinely believe that consent was given by the girl.

Tau, 69, pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial in the Whangarei District Court on Monday before Judge John McDonald and a jury of eight women and four men to six counts of indecently assaulting a female over the age of 16 and three of attempting to pervert the course of justice by offering the girl money to settle the matter out of court.

The alleged indecent assaults took place at Rangi Pt, in the Far North, on January 7, 2017, while the three other charges were allegedly committed between that date and October 9, 2019 in Whangarei, when it's alleged Tau on three occasions offered the girl money to settle the matter out of court.

Crown prosecutor Geraldine Kelly outlined the case against Tau on Tuesday morning, saying that the Crown must prove the case against Tau to a high standard of beyond reasonable doubt, which meant the jury must be sure.

Kelly said the Crown had to prove five elements of the indecent assault charges to that standard of proof before the jury could find him guilty on any of those charges.

She must prove that the alleged incidents occurred; that there was no consent given by the girl; that Tau did not genuinely believe that she had given honest consent; that the acts were indecent and that Tau appreciated that the acts were indecent.

Kelly said for the attempting to pervert the course of justice charges three aspects must be proven - that Tau asked for the matter to be dealt with outside of the justice system; that Tau believed or thought it likely that justice proceedings against him would proceed if she or her family went to the police and that he was seeking for it to be dealt with by offering to pay her money to avoid justice being served.

Fairley said Tau accepted that the touching happened, but said the jury should focus on the issues of consent by the girl and the belief that consent was genuinely and honestly given.

He said in relation to the other charges Tau said things did not happen as the Crown outlined and the jury needed to pay attention to what happened on the three occasions and look at who raised the issue of money and who put an amount on that payment.

Kelly said the incidents happened in a bach at Rangi Pt, in the Hokianga when Tau had arranged to take the girl fishing for the day. She said the girl considered that Tau was a Ngāpuhi elder of high mana and that she would be safe with him.

Kelly said while it was supposed to be a day trip, Tau contacted the girl's mother to say they would have to stay at Rangi Pt overnight as the tilde was too high to drive back.

She said during the night Tau sexually kissed, touched and rubbed the girl, and also made her touch his penis.

Kelly said the girl later told her mother what had happened and following that there were three meetings with the girl's stepfather and/or mother where the offer of money was made. She said Tau asked how much it would take and the girl suggested $120,000, but she would only accept it if Tau told his wife what had happened. Kelly said Tau refused this and a complaint was made to police.

Tau was chairman of Te Runanga-a-iwi o Ngāpuhi for more than a decade until the stepped down in 2019.