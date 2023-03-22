Rawinia Everitt has been named as the new head coach of the Northland Kauri. Photo / Adam Pearse

Poor execution in the last quarter is among areas Rawinia Pera Everitt is keen to fine tune so the Semco Northland Kauri gets into the championship round, starting with this year’s Farah Palmer Cup competition.

The former Black Fern has replaced Bodean Rogers as the head coach of the Kauri for this season and has already hit the ground running in the community before her tenure kicks in around the end of April.

Everitt boasts an impressive CV and her exploits are not confined to just rugby. As an esteemed rugby player, she represented the Black Ferns between 2013 and 2017 and has had stints in netball, rugby league and tag rugby.

She also kickstarted the New Zealand Women’s Kabaddi team and took it to the finals at the 2013 Kabaddi World Cup in India. The Kiwis lost to the hosts but Everitt said every time they competed against the Indians, the margin got smaller.

Everitt founded the Native Sports Performance - an initiative dedicated to providing new opportunities for Far North communities to connect through sport - and set up the first wāhine rugby team in Hokianga. She has held coaching stints at Counties Manukau Rugby, Arongatahi Women’s Rugby in Las Vegas, Valley Rugby Club Hong Kong, Manurewa Rugby Club, Manurewa High School, Te Rarawa Wāhine Rugby and Hokianga Wāhine Rugby.

She’s been knocking on the Northland Kauri door for an opportunity and got the selection this time around.

It’s now time to put her experience as a coach and player to use with the Kauri team.

“I want to take the game and the team into the community so they can have an impact into what it takes to play at a higher level and to fight for places, no matter where you live,” Everitt said.

An early pre-season preparation was key, she said, and Everitt has started getting in touch with clubs and having players at training to set the platform for another barnstorming Farah Palmer Cup season.

Last year, the Kauri lost 27-26 in a nail-biting semifinal against the Hawkes Bay Tūi at Semenoff Stadium and Everitt is determined to get her team across the line.

“The Kauri hasn’t been able to get into the championship round, where we can start going forward for higher honours. We have the talent but haven’t executed well in the last 15 or 20 minutes (of games) and I am keen to know why.”

Northland Rugby chief executive Cameron Bell said the union was excited to welcome someone of Everitt’s experience and calibre to the Kauri.

“With experience as a player, coach, and sports programme manager, we have no doubt that Rawinia has what it takes to help our Kauri take their skills to the next level. Rawinia’s vision and aptitude for strategic thinking and performance will provide exceptional opportunities for our Kauri wāhine to excel on and off the field.”