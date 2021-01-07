Northland homicide: 14-year-old boy arrested after Ōpua stabbing

The scene of the Opua homicide. Photo / Peter De Graaf

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after a man died from stab wounds near a Northland tavern last night.

Police said emergency services were called to a tavern on Ōpua Paihia Main Rd, State Highway 11 in Opua in the Bay of Islands.

They found a 22-year-old man on the ground outside with critical stab wounds and despite efforts from St John staff, he died en route to hospital.

Detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell said police spoke with a number of people present at the scene and have arrested a 14-year-old boy who was now helping police with inquiries.

The cordoned off area is about 300m from the Roadrunner Tavern. Photo / Peter De Graaf

Charges were likely to be laid, he said.

Police would not be in a position to release the name of the victim until all next-of-kin have been informed.

"We will be ensuring his family is supported at what is an extremely difficult time," said Dalzell.

Dalzell appealed for any members of the public who were in the area last night and heard or saw anything which they think may be of relevance to the investigation to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

Those who lived and worked in the area could expect a slight disruption today as police continue a scene examination outside the RoadRunner Tavern.

State Highway 11 was not closed but there would be a number of police staff in the area, said Dalzell.

A reporter at the scene said the cordoned off area is at the corner of Paihia Rd (SH11) and Waimangaro Rd. It is about 300m from the Roadrunner Tavern towards Paihia and next to a two-storey concrete building which is a mix of businesses on the ground floor and apartmemts upstairs.

SH11 and Waimangaro Rd are open but a carpark in front of the building, which is also the access to the tavern, is taped off.

A police officer is guarding the scene in the rain.