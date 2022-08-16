The girl was the first of seven child complainants to give evidence in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of the children allegedly ill-treated, neglected and regularly assaulted by their drug-using parents told a jury her claims three years ago about her mother were lies.

Asked by a prosecutor why she lied when previously interviewed, the girl, now 12, said, "dunno - can't remember".

It was an answer she gave to almost all of her previous allegations – that her mother threw rocks and sticks at her, hit her with metal, wooden, and plastic spoons, a knife, and pillows, kicked her, threw her against a wall, and gave her hiding.

The girl changed her account of how her finger was once burnt having previously claimed her mother did it deliberately over a gas burner she was using to heat methamphetamine.

A trial for the woman continued in Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday.

The girl was the first of seven child complainants scheduled to give evidence against their mother over the next week-and-a-half.

The accused, in her 30s, cannot be named due to automatic suppression that applies to child witnesses and complainants.

She has pleaded not guilty to 28 charges alleging various assaults, ill-treatment and neglect of nine of her and her husband's children.

The woman's offending is said to have occurred in Northland between 2016 and 2019 when the children ranged in age from 17 to less than a year old.

Some of the children were from her husband's previous relationship; the others were theirs together.

Her husband was also charged in relation to the claims but his case was dealt with separately.

On the first day of the trial on Monday, prosecutor Ally Tupuola said the children would give evidence about what happened to them individually or what they saw happen to their siblings.

The jury would see DVD interviews made by a child specialist interviewer with each of the children, who would then be questioned in court on the claims they made.

The first of those interviews to be seen by the jury was made with one of the accused's daughters when she was aged nine and related to alleged offending said to have happened mostly when she was aged seven.

The girl appeared in court via CCTV and with the assistance of a communications specialist this morning.

In response to a question from Tupuola, the girl showed the jury a finger she previously claimed her mother deliberately burnt over a gas flame while heating methamphetamine.

But cross-examined by counsel Martin Hislop about the burn, the girl gave a variety of responses including that she could not remember how she burnt her finger and that she put her hand in a pot of boiling water.

Hislop said: "Mum remembers that she never burned your hand on a flame, what do you say?"

"Nuh, no I don't agree," the girl said.

"Do you say mum did burn your hand?"

"No."

"So do you say that mum burning your hand did not happen?

"I burnt it myself playing with a candle," the girl said.

Hislop questioned the girl on each of her other allegations, to which the girl generally responded by saying she could not remember those things.

"Did mum ever throw you in the bed or against a bed?" Hislop asked.

The girl said: "I can't remember most of these questions, it was ages ago."

She said her mother only ever smacked her on the bottom with her hand and only when she had been naughty. But later in cross-examination, the girl said her mother also kicked her on the bottom.

"And mum remembers that the smacks on your bum were not hard," Hislop said.

"Do you agree with how mum remembers it?"

"Yep," the girl said.

Questioned further by Tupuola as to why the things she said in court were different to the claims she made in her earlier DVD interview, the girl said she did not know what she was saying because she was little and that she was sad at the time.

She said she lied to the interviewer and did not remember promising to tell the truth.

Asked by Hislop, if she remembered some fun stuff she did with her mum, the girl agreed there were occasions when her mother made her play dough, took her on a swimming trip with cousins and to a local park to play. She also recalled having pillow fights with her mother.

The jury also heard evidence today that Oranga Tamariki uplifted this witness and two of her other siblings due to concerns over their parent's methamphetamine use.

It is understood the couple's other children moved out of their home to live with other whānau of their own volition.