Far North St John cadet Nicole Cameron, 9, is being praised for her cool handling of the situation when she discovered her grandmother having a stroke. Photo / Supplied

The importance of learning first aid is being credited after a Northland nine-year-old's prompt actions helped save her grandmother from dying of a heart attack.

Nicole Cameron, who lives at Mangōnui, is a St John Cadet, and her mum Jessica Cameron said it's that training that swung into action when Nicole's grandmother Susan Cameron, Jessica's mother, suffered a heart attack on Labour Day.

Nicole's calm and swift actions probably saved her grandmother's life, Jessica said.

The drama happened early on October 24 at about 6.30am - Nicole was watching TV at home, while her grandmother was in a nearby room and her mum was asleep in her bedroom.

Jessica said Nicole was watching TV when she saw her grandmother come out of her room and sit on the couch, clearly in pain, holding her chest while unable to move and barely able to talk.

''Without asking what was wrong or ignoring her grandmother, she immediately woke me up in full force using both hands and a loud clear voice: 'Wake up, Nana needs you, she needs an ambulance','' Jessica said.

Nicole remained near while her mother was on the phone after calling 111 and awaited any instructions, such as to wake up other family members for Aspirin (Aspirin can help prevent heart attacks), collect the defibrillator down the road, and/or move any shoes and other hazards to clear a way for the first responders.

She then stood on the deck with her younger sister to wave the ambulance up when they came.

Nicole then looked after her sister while the ambulance staff were attending to her grandmother. Within 25 minutes of calling 111, Nicole's grandmother was in a ambulance on her way to Kaitaia Hospital, and the family gives great thanks to responders Dave and Meri for this.

Jessica said Nicole has attended St John's Cadets in Doubtless Bay since she was six years old, and that training came into force when she noticed her grandmother was in trouble.

''She could have ignored it, as many kids possibly would, but she knew what to do and made sure my mum got timely attention. Time is so important in an emergency like that, and Nicole just swung into action. We are so proud of her, and can't bear to think what would have happened if she had not been there and had not had the St John training,'' Jessica said.

Nicole does her St John Cadet training alongside her younger sister Vanessa Bartlett, aged six.

''She can perform basic first aid, including understanding of dangers, putting pressure on a variety of wounds, putting an adult in the recovery position, splinting an open wound, and is working on performing CPR correctly. It is without a doubt she would be able to call 111 by herself and undergo instructions by the operator, including the importance of giving the address, if this were to occur again,'' Jessica said.

''St John's Cadets has made a huge impact on [the girls'] learning, being kind and caring alongside [providing] support, leadership and confidence. It provides a wide range of training for youth across New Zealand between ages 5-18. From first aid, caregiving, childcare, civil defence, camping, a variety of safety scenarios and so much more, including skills for life. It also helps open a variety of pathways later in life. Practicing these sorts of scenarios [and] including some fake blood helps children be aware and [develop] confidence - that they may themselves be the only ones that can help in some situations.''

She said Nicole may not, at this stage, realise just how important her role was in saving her grandmother, but she did know how important it was to get help, and that had paid off.

Nicole's grandmother is recovering well, and appreciates the kind and caring staff at Kaitaia and Whangārei Hospitals.

Jessica said family and friends, including her Doubtless Bay St John Division manager John Walker, are all so proud of Nicole's actions, as she did exactly everything they had hoped she would do from her St John training.

She said so many other youngsters, and their families, would benefit from St John Cadet training, which proved that it could save lives.